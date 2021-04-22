Earth Day was founded in 1970 as a day of education about environmental issues, and Earth Day 2021 comes this Thursday, April 22. The first Earth Day was effective at raising awareness about environmental issues and transforming public attitudes.
Since 1970, Earth Day celebrations have grown. In 1990, Earth Day went global, with 200 million people in over 140 nations participating, according to the Earth Day Network (EDN), a nonprofit organization that coordinates Earth Day activities. In 2000, Earth Day focused on clean energy and involved hundreds of millions of people in 184 countries and 5,000 environmental groups.
One way to celebrate Earth Day is by planting a tree. Without trees we would not be able to breath clean air. Trees provide oxygen and absorb carbon. Since we as humans inhale oxygen and exhale carbon, trees give us life. We can think of them as being the lungs of our planet. According to an Arbor Day Foundation report, a mature leafy tree produces as much oxygen in a season as 10 people inhale in a year. And with the ability to store carbon, trees counteract the harmful byproducts of fossil-fuel burning. Young forests have many trees which grow quickly and are able to pull in carbon rapidly, while middle-aged trees grow slower but the amount of carbon captured and stored is relatively greater. Trees also support wildlife and provide a sanctuary from extreme temperatures and storms.
While trees provide many benefits ecologically, they also play a part in our mental health. Their beauty can make us feel good, they can relax us by creating a nice breeze and cool shade from the sun, and they are often filled with beautiful singing birds. All of this can aid in lowering our heart rates and reducing stress levels. I think it’s clear why planting more trees is one of the best things we can do for our environment, for our planet, and for us.
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Friday, April 23: Center closed.
Monday, April 26: Stuffed Green Peppers.
Tuesday, April 27: Baked Fish w/Potato.
Wednesday, April 28: Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese.
Thursday, April 29: Baked Chicken Dinner.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
