St. Patrick’s. Day is a fun holiday for everyone, regardless if you are Irish or not. This year it is celebrated on Tuesday, March 17. Although the holiday originally started as a Christian feast day to celebrate the life of St. Patrick and the spreading of Christianity to Ireland, today it is a day of revelry and a celebration of all things Irish. There are numerous local festivities to celebrate—just don’t forget to wear green.
In the U. S. alone, there are over 34.8 million residents with Irish ancestry. The symbol of St. Patrick is a three-leaf shamrock. Irishmen wear a shamrock because St. Patrick used its three leaves to teach the pagans about the Holy Trinity. Before the shamrock was associated with St. Patrick’s Day, the four-leaf clover was regarded by the Irishmen as a charm against evil spirits. The shamrock is now the official flower of Ireland.
Here are a few fun St. Patrick’s Day facts:
--Blue was the color originally associated with St. Patrick, but green is now favored.
--In 2019, over 300 stadiums, statues, museums and towers throughout the world were lit in green to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
--Chicago dyes its river green every single year since 1962!
--St. Patrick’s Day is a traditional day for planting peas.
--The first St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the U.S. was held in Boston in 1737.
In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the Friendship Café is having a party on Tuesday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 1:30p.m. The lunch will feature corned beef and cabbage, boiled red potatoes, pistachio fluffy salad, rye bread, Irish apple cake with custard sauce, and green Irish punch. The cost is $8.50 per person plus tax. There will also be special treats! No reservations are required—just wear your green and be ready to have a great meal and a fun time!
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We hope you join us at the Friendship for our festivities!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center:
Friday, March 13
• 8-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
•11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, March 16
Oven Baked Chow Mein.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, March 17
Corned Beef/Cabbage.
Happy St. Patrick’s day!
• 10 a.m. - Coloring.
• 10 a.m. - Stitch & Knit.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
Wednesday, March 18
Chicken Tenders w/ Honey Mustard.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
• 1 p.m. - Genealogy.
Thursday, March 19
Sloppy Jo’s/Potato Salad.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking
• 12 p.m. - “500”
Upcoming events:
• Man in Black, Ives Auditorium, Wednesday, March 25. Leave at 10 a.m. Cost is $62, which includes transportation, ticket and lunch. Call 763-689-6555 to reserve your spot.
• After East Church Tour, Tuesday, April 14. Tour includes: Roundtrip Motor coach transportation, visit between 5-7 churches, lunch included. Cost is $79. Easter decorations will still be up in churches. If interested, call 763-689-6555 and give your name to either Audrey or Jeannie.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
