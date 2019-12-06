St. Nicholas Day will be observed on Friday, Dec. 6. This day celebrates the third-century saint who sold all his possessions and gave his money to the poor. He spent his life serving the sick and suffering.
Within 100 years of his death, Nicholas was the center of a series of folk legends. He was credited with stopping a violent storm, donating money to a father who was forced to sell his daughters, and restoring life to three young boys who were attacked by a butcher. Today, Nicholas is considered the patron saint of sailors, children, wolves, and pawnbrokers, among others.
Many countries in Europe celebrate St. Nicholas Day on the eve of Dec. 6. After dinner, families hunt for their presents following clues in funny, anonymous poems. In Belgium and the Netherlands, a person dressed as St. Nicholas arrives by ship on Dec. 6 and rides a white horse through the towns, handing out gifts. They also eat candies and cookies, especially spicy crispy ginger-cookie figures formed in a traditional wooden mold.
In our country, it has been recorded that celebrations associated with the observance took place in cities such as New York in the early 1800s. St. Nicholas Day traditions include leaving gifts in shoes or stockings or exchanging small gifts. Traditionally, treats—candy, cookies, small toys, or fruit-- are left for good boys and girls, and a chunk of coal or a twig for the naughty ones. Some churches have special services dedicated to the feast of St. Nicholas. Americans who celebrate St. Nicholas Day generally also celebrate Christmas Day as a separate holiday. Some of the traditions and rituals of Christmas, such as leaving out a stocking to be filled, are similar to the traditions of St. Nicholas Day.
On Dec. 6, St. Nicholas Day, don’t forget to surprise someone with a treat or slip a gift into their shoe. You will be sure to put a smile on their face!
Weekly events:
Friday, Dec. 6
• 7:30-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, Dec. 9
Scalloped Potato with Ham.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Pork Chops/Potatoes & Gravy.
• 10 a.m. - Adult Coloring.
• 10 a.m. - Knit & Stitch.
• 12 p.m. - “Hand and Foot” Cards.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Goulash.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Chicken Monterey.
• 9:15 a.m. - Memory Cafe.
• 9:30 a.m. - Wellness Walking.
• 12 p.m. - “500” Cards.
Upcoming events:
• Wednesday, Dec. 11, Holy Rocka Rollaz Christmas Show. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree!” “Jingle Bell Rock!” “Santa Baby!” “Run Rudolph Run!” And many more classic Christmas songs delivered live by Minnesota’s own 50s rock ‘n’ row trio. The Holy Rocka Rollaz. This is a great way to get into the Christmas spirit. We will leave at 11:15 a.m. and eat lunch before the performance. Cost is $30 for ticket and $15 for transportation. Tickets are still available, so call us at 763-689-6555 to reserve your seat!
• Medicare 101 classes will be held the second Wednesday of each month, starting Jan. 15. Call Senior Linkage to make an appointment 1-800-333-2433.
• Find the little Santa bear in the newsletter and bring it in for a fresh dessert.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
