We recognize National Nonprofit Day on Aug. 17. A nonprofit is an organization that is not dedicated to making a profit, instead its mission focuses on furthering a social cause or a shared goal or mission. As the Executive Director of a nonprofit, the Isanti County Commission on Aging, I find special meaning in this day.
The purpose of nonprofit organizations is generally to improve quality of life for others at a community, local, state, national or even global level. These organizations are not dedicated to private or financial gain but to conducting publicly beneficial work.
Revenues that exceed expenses must be committed to the organization’s purpose, not taken by private parties. A wide array of organizations are nonprofit, including most political organizations, schools, business associations, churches and social clubs. Some of the most recognized nonprofits are the American Heart Association, American Red Cross, United Way, Humane Society and Salvation Army.
According to (NCCS) the National Center for Charitable Statistics more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations are registered in the United States. Over 25% of all adults volunteer annually to support a nonprofit organization of some type and there are over 11.4 million workers in the United States nonprofit workforce. This kind of purpose-driven work can bring you rewards that you may find more valuable than any amount of wealth.
The Isanti County Commission on Aging is a nonprofit organization that encompasses the operation of the Cambridge Senior Enrichment Center and The Friendship Cafe.’ The enrichment center is a vital part of the community, as resource center and a place for seniors to gather. The cafe’ is also a place to gather and enjoy a homemade, fresh meal at a reasonable price. The staff and volunteers here at the center are dedicated to our mission of serving the senior citizens of Isanti County and we all find it very rewarding and uplifting. If you haven’t visited us for a while or you’re new to the area, please stop in, we’d love to see you!
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Friday, Aug. 13: Center closed.
Monday, Aug. 16: Parmesan Chicken w/Noodles.
Tuesday, Aug. 17: Pulled Pork Sandwich w/Tater Tots.
Wednesday, Aug. 18: Hot Ham & Cheese Pasta.
Thursday, Aug. 19: Hamburger Gravy w/Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.