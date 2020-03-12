Paying for mortgages or rent, car repairs, medical bills or whatever the case may be, Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is here to help Isanti County service men, women, veterans and their families.
But they cannot do it alone and rely on two fundraisers per year where they ask for the community’s help.
Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s first fundraiser for 2020 is its fifth annual dinner and dance. This year’s event will feature a “Mardi Gras” theme and is being presented by Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and KBEK, 95.5 FM.
The fundraiser will be held March 28 at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center, 505 Spirit River Drive, Cambridge, with a social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and music from 7-10 p.m. The evening will be hosted by the Happy Trucker, Shawn Sullivan, from KBEK.
The mission of Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon is to support Isanti County’s military service members, veterans, and their families by coordinating services and resources available to them.
“We do two big fundraisers in the community every year, this and the golf tournament. And every year we give back into the community directly to the veterans and their families over $20,000 in direct support; this past year we gave back $37,000,” said Susan Morris, co-founder of Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.
Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 after March 21, and are available at KBEK in Braham, Cambridge State Bank in Cambridge, MinnCo Credit Union in Isanti or by calling 763-691-4573. Advanced ticket purchases are encouraged; limited tickets may be available at the door the day of the event.
Besides a dinner and dance, the evening will include a costume contest, dessert auction, silent auction and raffles. This year’s costume contest winner will receive a stained glass Mardi Gras mask made by local artist Bruce Danielson. Chef Erick Harcey, from Willards in Cambridge, will also be making a special meal to be auctioned off that evening.
Raffle tickets are being sold in advance or the day of the event and will include three raffles: one for beer, one for wine and one for liquor.
Morris added the PrimeTime Singers will be performing a salute to the troops honoring all veterans in attendance, and there will also be a special musical surprise. The event will also feature a photo booth by JoJo’s Photos & Studios with special prop helps for guests to take pictures.
Family-style salads with homemade bread will be on the tables during the social hour, and dinner will include smoked pot roast, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy and vegetables.
At the bar, two professional bartenders will be featuring authentic Mardi Gras drinks, “The Hurricane” and “The French 75,” and featuring Isanti Spirits for liquor.
“Every year, as we’re leaving the event, there’s always a large group of people who stay to the end who say, ‘make sure we know when this event is happening next year; we had so much fun and had the best time,’” Morris said. “We often hear when Mary Lodin, Shawn Sullivan, Susan Morris and Jim Rostberg are in charge of a party, we’re going to have fun.”
Morris gives much thanks to the Polaris Battalion Sea Cadets, based in Cambridge, for volunteering with the event.
“The Polaris Battalion Cadets will be with us again and will help us serve the food. They also help us prep the room and they are just so amazing,” Morris said. “They also help us with the dessert auction by walking the cakes around the room and then they help us clean up when all is said and done. Usually there are around 12 to 15 of them helping us, ranging in age from 8-9 to 19.”
Jim Rostberg, who serves as chair of Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, explained an annual report will be at each dinner table so guests will be able to review what the fundraising monies were spent on in 2019. He said in 2019, fundraising dollars were spent to help with mortgage and rent payments, car repairs, medical bills, and gas and food gift cards.
“Every meeting we authorize direct support back into veterans and their families,” Morris said.
Morris explained all financial requests for help through the organization are vetted through the Isanti County Veterans Service Office, and any state and funds are leveraged first.
“And then the ones who fall through those cracks, we catch those people in our safety net, and so we just try to be very good stewards of the money that our community is so generous in giving to us to support veterans and their families,” Morris said. “The executive committee vets all the requests. Whatever passes through the executive committee as a valid need, then it’s brought to the whole task force and that whole group votes on the reimbursements that are actually made to the veterans and their families.”
Rostberg explained non-financial requests, such as shoveling sidewalks or driveways, are handled through the organization’s community resource coordinator.
Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon became an official charter organization through the state of Minnesota in January 2010.
“We only have two fundraisers each year, the golf tournament in the fall and the dinner-dance in the spring, and that’s the only way we can make money and raise funds to do all that we can do to help service members, veterans and their families,” Rostberg said. “Sometimes people think this is only for recent veterans. We reach out to any veterans in Isanti County regardless of when they served, World War II, peacetime, Korea, Vietnam, it doesn’t matter, we serve everybody.”
Morris mentioned the organization has a coordinator in charge of sending care boxes to deployed service members from Isanti County. She said the organization is always looking for names of deployed service members who could use a care package. In the last few months, Morris said approximately 54 care packages have been sent to service members from Isanti County.
Morris and Rostberg said anyone is welcome to serve on the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Task Force. The group meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Community Center.
If an individual or family is looking for help through Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, they can call the Isanti County Veteran’s Service Office at 763-689-3591 or Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon at 763-691-4573.
If an individual, business or organization wishes to donate any silent auction items to the dinner and dance, call Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon at 763-691-4573.
