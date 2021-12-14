Catholic Charities Senior Dining has organized frozen meal distribution pop-up locations for December across Central Minnesota, with meals for seniors age 60 and over available at many locations. The following are local locations:
• Braham: Tuesday, Dec. 21, 1-2 p.m., Braham Area Food Shelf, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham.
• Cambridge: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 1-2 p.m., Cambridge Food Pantry, 1575 First Ave. E., Cambridge.
These healthy and nutritious frozen meals meet one-third of the recommended daily allowance for seniors, and are packaged in oven-safe containers that are easy to heat and eat in both conventional and microwave ovens. Meals are available in quantities of 10 and up to 30 per calendar month. Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible, and all clients must complete an annual registration form.
There is no cost to participate; however, donations will be accepted.
Dates and locations of services may change. Visit ccstcloud.org/events for the most up-to-date information. The project is partially funded under a contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act.
The mission of Catholic Charities is to serve and enhance human dignity for people of all faiths and beliefs. Learn more at ccstcloud.org.
