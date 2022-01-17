After careful consideration, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud has announced its 40th anniversary Mardi Gras gala and fundraiser will be a virtual event on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Catholic Charities continues to monitor the Covid-19 situation at the local, state and national levels. With the fast-spreading omicron variant and the impact the virus is having on our community members and employees, Mardi Gras 2022 will be an all-virtual event. The safety of their guests, staff, volunteers, entertainers and vendors is paramount.
The annual “Celebration with a Cause” benefits Catholic Charities Emergency Services, which includes Catholic Charities Food Shelf, and Domus Transitional Housing, a program for women-led families.
The Mardi Gras 2022 virtual celebration will be live-streamed and will feature music by the Vista Jazz Club and this year’s headliner band, the Fabulous Armadillos. Guests will hear inspiring and heartwarming client stories, can bid on silent auction items online, and can support the two benefiting programs during the online Fund-a-Need special pledge appeal.
The silent auction opens Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 12 p.m., and closes Saturday, Jan. 22, at 9 p.m. The Jan. 22 virtual event begins at 7 p.m., and is free and open to the public. Tickets are available with pre-registration at ccstcloud.org.
Mardi Gras is presented by Felling Trailers and SpartanNash, and Catholic Charities is grateful to all sponsors of this year’s event.
About Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud
The mission of Catholic Charities is to serve and enhance human dignity for people of all faiths and beliefs. Catholic Charities is an equal opportunity employer. Learn more at ccstcloud.org.
