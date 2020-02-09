In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight tips for touring Memory Care.
Memory Care is a unique form of care that specializes in working with people with memory problems that are related to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. It can be hard to know where to begin when beginning your search for memory care residential housing. You can begin your search on line, seek the advice of trusted friends, family or trusted professionals that can help steer you in the right direction. This can be an overwhelming experience when thinking about where to start. You may wonder how will I know how to evaluate the quality of care being provided? Working with a professional in the field of elder care is one way to find memory care in your area. Reaching out to a professional can help focus your search and check into all available options. Meeting with a family member of resident who has had an experience with the residence can be helpful too.
Here is a link to a checklist of questions to ask that will help you in touring different residential communities. There is a downloadable checklist on this sight that you can print out. https://www.aplaceformom.com/planning-and-advice/articles/memory-care-checklist
“Let our advance worrying become advance thinking and planning.” ~ Winston Churchill.
Feel free to reach out to Jayne Mund, caregiver consultant. A caregiver consultant can provide guidance and assist the caregiver in planning for and dealing with aspects of the care-giving experience. Jayne can be reached at 651-257-7905 or jaynem@familypathways.org.
“The gateways to knowledge, tools and information are always open!”
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Begin to take care of yourself by taking this six-week workshop! Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to provide the tools you need to take care of yourself while caring for another person. You will learn to: reduce stress; improve self-confidence; better communicate your feelings; balance your life; and increase your ability to make tough decisions.
The workshop will be held on Wednesdays from April 15 through May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to noon at GracePointe Crossing, 1545 River Hills Pkwy, NW, Cambridge. Registration is required by calling Jayne Mund at 651-257-7905. Due to the nature of this course we are not able to accept walk-ins.
For more information about the Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192. Your input and assistance is valuable! Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
Resources: www.alz.org & www.ACTonALZ.org.
• Cambridge ACT Cambridge Memory Café meets the second Thursday of each month: Feb. 13, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the SAC’s Enrichment Center,140 Buchanan St. N. Suite 164 Cambridge. Registration/Questions: Contact Angie Detert at 320-364-1115 or angied@familypathways.org to sign up and/or for more information.
• Cambridge ACT Isanti Memory Café meets the fourth Thursday of each month on Feb. 27, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Spirit River Community, 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. Registration/Questions: Contact Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192 or jtooker@preshomes.org to sign up and/or for more information.
•Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets Meets the third Tuesday of each month on Feb. 18, 2020 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the GracePointe Crossing Town Center, 1545 River Hills Parkway, Cambridge. Contact Molly Carlson for more information at mcarlson@preshomes.org or call 763-691-6172.
