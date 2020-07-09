In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight how friends, family, faith and community organizations can reach out and support someone who may be caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementia.
As we all grapple with the effects of COVID-19, many people are seeking ways to show their love and support, yet minimizing risking infection themselves. Studies show that numerous health benefits come from maintaining a positive outlook on life, including improved coping skills, lower cholesterol, increased heart health and boosted immune systems.
Send your support through the written word
Snail mail has become special. Who doesn’t like going to the mail box and seeing a hand written note. It is a great way to share love and support. Fill your note with up beat positive words. Keep the tone light. Focus on what’s positive. Share an up lifting story. Offer encouragement. Remind them that they are loved, cared for and not forgotten.
Send a small care package
Use your imagination of what might lift someone’s spirit. A box of tea, a fancy coffee or gift certificate to a favorite spot. A favorite snack. A favorite poem or quote. Send flowers or a green plant. Anything that sends the message that brighter days are ahead, because they are. We will get through this. We got this.
Video chat solo or with your family
It can feel lonely and isolating right now. Schedule a video call. Keep the tone light, yet keep space and permission for them to share their frustration. Listen. Face Time, Skype and Zoom have free apps you can download.
Remember, brighter days are ahead. We got this. You got this. We will get through this. Peace.
RESOURCES:
• Warmlines MN. Call 651-288-0400 or 877-404-3190 or Text “support” to 85511. Open Monday through Saturday. 5-10 p.m.
mentalhealthmn.org (https://mentalhealthmn.org/support/get-inforamtion-or-a-referral/)
• Peer support Connection Warmlines
Call or text 844-739-6369. Peer-to-peer telephone support that’s safe and supportive. Open 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/). Call 1-800-273-8255
Resource: Supporting Mental Well-Being during COVID-19; MN Dept. of Health; www.medicalalertadvice.com
“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people helping.’”
~ Fred Rogers
We invite you to reach out to Jayne Mund, caregiver consultant. A caregiver consultant can provide guidance and assist the caregiver in planning for and dealing with aspects of the care-giving experience. Jayne can be reached at 651-257-7905 or 763-898-6045 jaynem@familypathways.org.
“The gateways to knowledge, tools & information are always open!”
For more information about the Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192. Your input and assistance is valuable! Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
• The Cambridge ACT Cambridge Memory Café, the Cambridge ACT Isanti Memory Café and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group are canceled until further notice.
