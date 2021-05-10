“Plan what is difficult while it is easy, do what is great while it is small.” ~ Sun Tzu
In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families with resources who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease or other related forms of dementia; this month’s article will discuss a tool to ease your mind in the event there is an illness, an injury or hospitalization for the primary caregiver.
To begin, here are a couple of important ideas to put in place. Create a back up plan. Identify an emergency contact who can either fill in for the primary caregiver or would be able to coordinate care for the person receiving care.
There is a great tool that can alert First Responders to this type of situation; FILE OF LIFE. The FILE OF LIFE card enables First Responders to obtain a quick medical history when the person is not able to offer one. This card eliminates the risk of the person who, in a confused or incapacitated state, may forget to mention something important.
This card, which is kept in a red plastic pocket labeled FILE OF LIFE, lists the person’s name, emergency medical contacts, insurance policy and social security number, and health issues, medications, dosages, allergies, recent surgeries, religion, doctor’s name, and location of health care directive. The entire pocket is held with a magnet, which can be placed on the refrigerator. A window sticker is included.
Any person, regardless of age, who may become incapacitated or become confused because of a condition or emergency should have a FILE OF LIFE.
Fill out the medical card and be sure the information is accurate and legible. Use pencil in the space where you provide current medications and where to date the card to allow for future updates.
Place the FILE OF LIFE on the hinge side of the refrigerator and affix the provided decal to the outside of your front door or window, or anywhere near it where First Responders can easily spot it upon entering the residence.
Keep all medical data up to date. Whenever there is a change in medications or dosage be sure to change the card and redate it.
For more information about how to obtain a FILE OF LIFE packet, caregiver support, and local resources contact, Jayne Mund, caregiver consultant at 651-257-7905.
Let us ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group will meet the third Tuesday of each month, on May 18, from 10-11:30 a.m. The group meets at Heritage Center at GracePointe Crossing, 322 River Hills Place N., Cambridge. For more information contact Molly Carlson at mcarlson@preshomes.org or call 763-691-6172.
• Alzheimer’s Association, Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter, www.alz.org/mnnd, 800-272-3900, 24 Hour Helpline.
