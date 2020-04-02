In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight downsizing tips and considerations. Downsizing your home may feel like you are making difficult choices. Re-framing your perspective can help make it easier. Think about the freedoms you’ll enjoy living in an uncluttered and organized home. Here are some things to think about.
Start sooner than later
Take the time you need to go through your items mindfully rather than rushing to go through them should you decide to make a move.
Ask yourself these key questions
What value does this item have for me? Will it make my life easier? Will I have a place for it should I choose to move? How difficult will it be to get rid of?
Categorize
After you have answered these key questions, categorize items into keep, sell, donate or recycle.
Reach out to others
Seek the help of friends, family or good neighbors. It can be helpful to have someone help with what can seem like a daunting task.
Hire a professional
There are professional companies that help to organize, declutter and assist in downsizing. It may not be right for everyone but it could just the right solution for some.
“Let our advance worrying become advance thinking and planning.” ~ Winston Churchill
Feel free to reach out to Jayne Mund, caregiver consultant. A caregiver consultant can provide guidance and assist the caregiver in planning for and dealing with aspects of the care-giving experience. Jayne can be reached at 651-257-7905 or jaynem@familypathways.org
“The gateways to knowledge, tools & information are always open!”
For more information about the Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192. Your input and assistance is valuable! Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
Resources: www.alz.org & www.ACTonALZ.org.
* Cambridge ACT Memory Cafes in Cambridge and Isanti are canceled until further notice. The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group at GracePointe Crossing Town Center is also canceled until further notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.