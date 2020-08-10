In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article will highlight creating an emergency kit, in the event an emergency situation arises for yourself, and/or the person you are caring for.
The Alzheimer’s Association suggests considering preparing an emergency kit in a watertight container and store it in an easily accessible location. Be sure to account for your needs (e.g., prescriptions, important documents, extra cell phone chargers) as well as the needs of the person living with memory loss. Use waterproof bags to protect medications and paperwork and. If possible, store backup important documents in a secure electronic file. Items you may wish to include are:
• A couple of easy-to-change outfits.
• Medical documents and supplies of medication (carry a list of medications with dosages).
• Velcro shoes/sneakers.
• A cell phone charger and/or an external power bank.
• A spare pair of eyeglasses, if needed.
• Incontinence products, if needed.
• Extra identification items such as an ID bracelet and clothing tags.
• Copies of legal documents, such as power of attorney.
• Copies of insurance and Social Security cards.
• Physician’s name, address and phone numbers, including cell phone.
• Recent picture of the person living with memory loss.
• Bottled water.
• Non-perishable food.
• A favorite item of the person living with memory loss.
• Phone number for the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800-272-3900).
Resource: Alzheimer’s Association
Remember, brighter days are ahead. We got this. You got this. We will get through this.
RESOURCES:
Warmlines MN: Call 651-288-0400 or 877-404-3190 or Text “support” to 85511. Open Monday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. mentalhealthmn.org (https://mentalhealthmn.org/support/get-inforamtion-or-a-referral/)
Peer Support Connection
Warmlines:
Call or text 844-739-6369. Peer-to-peer telephone support that’s safe and supportive. Open 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: (https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/). Call 1-800-273-8255
Resource: Supporting Mental Well-Being during COVID-19; MN Dept. of Health, www.medicalalertadvice.com.
We invite you to reach out to Jayne Mund, Caregiver Consultant. A Caregiver Consultant can provide guidance and assist the caregiver in planning for and dealing with aspects of the care-giving experience. Jayne can be reached at 651-257-7905 or 763-898-6045, jaynem@familypathways.org
“The gateways to knowledge, tools & information are always open!”
For more information about the Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192.
Your input and assistance is valuable! Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
Resources: www.alz.org & www.ACTonALZ.org.
• The Cambridge ACT Cambridge Memory Café, the Cambridge ACT Isanti Memory Café and Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group are canceled until further notice.
