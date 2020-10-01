In an effort to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article invites caregivers to register for Powerful Tools for Caregivers Workshop.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational series designed to provide tools you need to take care of yourself while caring for another person. This program will help you reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance your life, increase your ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources. You will benefit from this workshop whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend, someone who lives at home, in residential care or across the country.
Classes consist of 90-minute sessions held once a week for 6 weeks. Classes will take place online via Zoom.
The workshop will be held Thursdays from 10-11:30 a.m. To register call Collette at 651-257-7905 or email her at collette@familypathways.org. Classes are free. Donations are welcome to help cover materials.
The workshop begins Thursday Oct. 8 and will run through Thursday Nov. 12.
“My first responsibility is to myself, to treat myself with love and compassion.” ~Brenda Davies, Physician, Spiritual Healer
For more information about the CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192.
For information about local resources to assist you in caring for yourself while you are caring for another person contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver consultant at 651-257-7905 or email her at jaynem@familypathways.org .
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is meeting again, meeting the third Tuesday of each month from 10-11:30 a.m. It will meet Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Heritage Center at GracePointe Crossing, 322 River Hills Place N. Cambridge, MN 55008.
- Alzheimer’s Support Group. Contact Molly Carlson for more information, mcarlson@preshomes.org, 763-691-6172.
- Virtual Community Conversations
AGING AND DEMENTIA
To register, contact Emily.Moe@co.isanti.mn.us or 763-689-4071. Sessions will be held via WebEx and by phone.
- The Isanti County Public Health Department will be hosting a four-part virtual conversation series on Aging and Dementia. Please join in discussing the following topics in October:
Financial Planning for Long Term Care on Oct. 1, 9-10:30 a.m.
Dementia Friends on Oct. 8, 9-10:30 a.m.
Cambridge ACT Cambridge Memory Café is canceled until further notice.
Registration/Questions: Contact Angie Detert at 320-364-1115 or angied@familypathways.org to sign up and/or for more information.
Your input and assistance are valuable! Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.