In an effort, to raise awareness, educate our community and assist families who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease, this month’s article features a resource from the Alzheimer’s Association® that bares reminding.
In this time, where resources and support are either not available, or, have restrictions that make them difficult to access, the Alzheimer’s Association® 24/7/Helpline (800.272.3900) is available around the clock, 365 days a year. Through this free service, specialists, and master’s – level clinicians offer confidential support and information to people living with the disease, caregivers, families, and the public.
You can contact the Helpline to:
• Speak confidentially with master’s – level care consultants for decision making support, crisis assistance and education on issues families face every day.
• Learn about the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
• Find out about local programs and services.
• Get general information about legal, financial and care decisions, as well as treatment options for managing symptoms.
• Receive help in your preferred language through their bilingual staff or translations service, which accommodates more than 200 languages.
• Access support through their TTY service (TTY: 866.403.3073) if assistance is required via a teletype device.
Their professional staff has the knowledge to address a variety of topics:
• Memory loss, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease.
• Medication and treatment options that may help with cognitive and behavioral symptoms for a time.
• Safety issues.
• Tips for providing quality care.
• Recommendations for finding quality care providers.
• Strategies to reduce caregiver stress.
• Legal and financial documents for future care.
• Aging and brain health.
• Referrals to local community programs and services.
The gateway to wisdom and knowledge are always open. Source: Alzheimer’s Association®
For information about local resources to assist you in caring for yourself while you are caring for another person contact Jayne Mund, Caregiver consultant at 651-257-7905 or email her at jaynem@familypathways.org.
Your input and assistance are valuable! Let’s ACT together to create and sustain a dementia friendly community. There is Hope. There is Help.
For more information about the CambridgeACT on Alzheimer’s call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192.
• Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is meeting again. Meets the third Tuesday of each month from 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17., at the Heritage Center at GracePointe Crossing, 322 River Hills Place N. Cambridge. Contact Molly Carlson for more information at mcarlson@preshomes.org or call 763-691-6172.
