A Garfield, Minnesota, man has died after the vehicle he was driving was hit by a wrong-way driver from Cambridge on Interstate 35 1 mile south of Hinckley around 4 p.m. Friday, May 14.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Tabitha Sue Sigler, 21, of Cambridge, was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor heading southbound on Interstate 35 when she crossed the median and hit a 2017 Kia Sportage driven in the northbound lane by David Thomas Greiner, 45, of Garfield. Greiner, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sigler and her passenger, Santino Hilario Chavez, 36, of St. Paul, were transferred to metro hospitals with life-threatening injuries. According to the State Patrol, it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the incident and road conditions were dry at the time. Sigler was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.
Agencies responding to the scene included the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance, LifeLink and Hinckley Fire and Rescue.
According to court records, Sigler was convicted in September 2020 in Dakota-Hastings Criminal Court of felonies theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a peace officer, and misdemeanor providing false information to police.
