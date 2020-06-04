The city of Cambridge is continuing to work with downtown businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under Gov. Tim Walz’s order announced on May 20, beginning on June 1, restaurants were allowed to offer outdoor dining, provided social distancing is enforced. The restaurants are still allowed to offer takeout, drive-thru and delivery services as well.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting June 1, City Administrator Lynda Woulfe explained she has been working with the city’s downtown restaurants about outside dining since the governor’s announcement.
Restaurants that have indicated they plan to utilize downtown sidewalks for dining include Leader, Chapala Mexican Restaurant (in addition to their parking lot area and rooftop patio), the Cambridge Bar and Grill (in addition to the space behind their location and the American Legion space) and Sideline’s Sports Bar and Grill.
Woulfe explained that Sideline’s Sports Bar and Grill, located at 138 Second Ave. SE, would like to utilize the north half of Second Avenue Southeast between the alley and Adams Street for outdoor seating for its customers.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion permitting the closure of Second Avenue Southeast between the entrance to the alley and Adams Street South from June 3 until restaurants are permitted to operate normally by the state of Minnesota or to Sept. 30 at the latest. Drivers should note this designated area on Second Avenue Southeast will be one-way only, going from west to east.
The motion also included the closing of Second Avenue Southeast from Adams Street South to the handicap parking sign in front of Chapala’s.
Woulfe said Sideline’s owner Ron Nelson has spoken with the other business owners on the street and they are supportive of the closure. Sideline’s outside dining hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week. Woulfe said jersey cement barriers will be put in place throughout the outdoor dining area to ensure public safety. Woulfe said the barriers would be used to form a “fence” around the outside dining area.
Woulfe said she is unsure about Pizza Pub’s plans for outdoor dining and the House of Liu said they are also uncertain about outdoor dining as most of their business is takeout. She said City Center Market will utilize sidewalk space and some of their parking spaces for outdoor dining. The city is providing 10 orange cones to them to help delineate the dining area.
Woulfe said People’s Cafe may be interested in offering outdoor dining by utilizing the empty lot where the Arlington building was located at the intersection of Highway 95 and South Main Street. Woulfe said the People’s Cafe owner may be interested if a tent can be erected on the parcel and table and chairs can be there throughout the summer. She said the owner of People’s Cafe will get back to the city in about three weeks on whether they wish to pursue outdoor dining, but Woulfe noted any restaurant desiring to use the Arlington location can do so, but would need to extend their liability insurance to cover that location.
Woulfe said the council needs to decide if they wish to purchase a tent and picnic tables for the Arlington location. She noted the owner of the Cambridge Bar and Grill, the Leader, Chapala’s and Sideline’s all purchased their tents and tables and chairs for outdoor dining.
She noted the city did purchase the jersey barriers to be used in front of Sideline’s outdoor eating area, but the barriers will be used at the public works facility once they are no longer needed at Sideline’s.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to allow the use of the former Arlington lot for outdoor dining and the purchase of four picnic tables for the lot at a total cost of $4,800, with Council Member Joe Morin voting against. The outdoor dining area would be available to members of the general public.
Prior to the vote, Morin said he was having a hard time supporting the motion.
“If People’s wants to do this, it’s not too expensive to rent them for a while. I think the city getting into it, I do believe it will be a very slippery slope. Yes, we can use them for Customer Appreciation, but that’s not sponsored by the city, it’s sponsored by the Downtown Business Association,” Morin said. “I think we’re getting into a little bit dangerous area there. We need to conserve some money. ... And if it gets damaged or graffitied or something like that, we’re responsible for it because we bought it. I just see it as a liability for the city.”
Council Member Lisa Iverson said she was supportive of the picnic tables and could see their future use by being placed in the park, but was unsure about future uses of the tent.
Woulfe said the tent could be used at a variety of different functions throughout the city after it’s done being used for outdoor dining and the picnic tables could be placed in any of the city’s parks.
“Again I want to stress this is not something the council has to do. This is a very unique circumstance. If you do not want to do this, which I can certainly understand, the other option is do we want to look at just closing off Main Street. And that’s hard because that’s 7,000 cars per day,” Woulfe said. “But if you close off Main Street, from Main to Second, that would allow those additional people some additional space.”
Council Member Bob Shogren made a motion to purchase a 20-by-40 tent and up to four picnic tables; however, the motion was later amended to not purchase the tent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.