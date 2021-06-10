A Cambridge woman was killed in a crash on Highway 65, in Isanti Township, on June 4, at 6:07 p.m.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a freightliner semi, driven by Aklilu Alem Gebremichael, 32, of Dallas, was crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 65 at 278th Lane Northeast, when a 2000 Buick Lesabre, driven by Bianca Mae Rogalski, 25, of Cambridge, traveling northbound on Highway 65, struck toward the rear of the freightliner on the driver’s side. Rogalski was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Road conditions were reported dry at the time of the incident, and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.
Besides the Minnesota State Patrol, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department, the Isanti Police Department and the Isanti Fire District responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.