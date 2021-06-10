A Cambridge woman was killed in a crash on Highway 65, in Isanti Township, on June 4, at 6:07 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a freightliner semi, driven by Aklilu Alem Gebremichael, 32, of Dallas, was crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 65 at 278th Lane Northeast, when a 2000 Buick Lesabre, driven by Bianca Mae Rogalski, 25, of Cambridge, traveling northbound on Highway 65, struck toward the rear of the freightliner on the driver’s side. Rogalski was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Road conditions were reported dry at the time of the incident, and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.

Besides the Minnesota State Patrol, the Isanti County Sheriff’s Department, the Isanti Police Department and the Isanti Fire District responded to the scene.

Recommended for you

Load comments