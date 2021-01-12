We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
The city of Cambridge is looking forward to new businesses coming to the community in the new year.
On Monday, Jan. 11, the city of Cambridge posted on its official Facebook page new information about two Kwik Trips coming to the community, as well as a new restaurant. The city also confirmed a new tool supply store will be opening on the east side of town.
“The city of Cambridge is incredibly excited to be able to fill retail space, add a new restaurant, and welcome Kwik Trip to the city,” said Cambridge Assistant City Administrator Evan Vogel. “Along with these businesses there are a number of housing developments in the works and it is an exciting time to be in Cambridge. This will bring more jobs to the city, and provide more housing options. We believe that this demonstrates a clear message that Cambridge is the place to be, and look forward to see what the rest of 2021 has in store for the city.”
One of the new Kwik Trips will be located at the intersection of South Main Street and Highway 65, commonly known as Westrom’s Corner. This location most previously housed a BP gas station and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.
The second Kwik Trip will be located on the vacant land by Arby’s, at the intersection of Highway 95 and Flanders Street, on the east side of Cambridge.
“Kwik Trip is at a place where it has fully closed on one site (the site next to Arby’s), and is in the plan review process at the present time. Things are going very well, but it has not yet been issued a building permit,” Vogel said. “At the Westrom’s Corner location I believe that they have a purchase agreement, but to my knowledge they have not yet closed. I don’t have the ability to answer whether or not they are going to demolish and start new, or whether they will keep the current structures in place.”
The city also noted a new restaurant, called Busy Boys, will be located in the building that previously housed Sonic and Little Caesars, at the intersection of Opportunity Boulevard South and Second Avenue Southeast.
“Busy Boys is fairly far along in their process. They have been issued a building permit and are ready to begin,” Vogel said. “They will be renovating the existing space to fit their needs. The owner’s also own a restaurant in Brooklyn Center called ‘Slim’s.’ We don’t have an exact date that they will be opening, but again they are fairly far along in process.”
According to the Slim’s website, eatslims.com, the restaurant offers chicken; burgers; gyro bowls and salads; gyros and sandwiches; fries and sides; shakes, malts and mixers; and a kid’s menu.
The building that formerly housed OfficeMax and Spirit Halloween, located next to Target, will be filled by Harbor Freight.
“Harbor Freight has been issued a sign permit, and is expected to be filling the space of the old OfficeMax,” Vogel said. “There is not much more detail I can provide at this time on this situation. They have not yet been issued a building permit, and I can’t provide a date that they are expected to open.”
The following is a statement taken from the Harbor Freight website, harborfreight.com.
“In 1977, when Harbor Freight Tools was started as a small family-owned business, we made a commitment to provide working people with great quality tools at the lowest prices. And for over 40 years, Harbor Freight Tools has done just that. From hand tools and generators, to air and power tools, from shop equipment to automotive tools, Harbor Freight offers more than 7,000 tools and accessories at quality levels that match or exceed competing brands, but at prices that are up to 80% less.”
Vogel gave much credit to former Economic Development Director Stan Gustafson, who retired at the end of the year, for helping to bring these businesses to Cambridge.
“Stan (Gustafson) was instrumental in attracting these businesses, Kwik Trip in particular,” Vogel said. “He worked with them for a number of years looking at sites, and providing the best options available to them before we reached the point we are at now. Seeing so many projects come down the pipeline at once is a testament to his hard work on behalf of the city.”
