A Cambridge veteran gets to celebrate turning 102 years old.
Dora Erickson is an Army veteran born on Sept. 8, 1919, in Kress, Texas.
Erickson spent most of her childhood in Texas where she walked 3 miles to school before she used a cart.
“Our fathers made us a cart that we would drive our horse. Two tires and spring seat and then built so the horse could ride in front, pulling us,” Erickson said.
Erickson was close with her family. She lived on a farm with her parents along with two sisters and one brother. Before she completed school, her family relocated to Arkansas where her grandparents lived.
“The storms in Texas were so bad we moved to Arkansas in 1934,” Erickson said.
Erickson would go on to graduate from Pea Ridge High School in 1937. Her aunt lived in Texas at the time and came to graduation. Erickson would leave with her aunt and move back to Texas. That’s when Erickson began business college to brush up on typing and more.
After receiving her business degree, Erickson’s life changed drastically. She joined the Texas Ranger program as a Rangerette. In 1942 the Rangerettes merged with the Army during the war.
“I had a lot of relatives that went into the service, so I felt if I could help anyway, why, I could do my little bit,” Erickson said.
Erickson’s job was to perform secretary work while stationed at the Fort Sill Army Base in Oklahoma.
“I kept track of all the boys in a certain group. I had to get up at 4 o’clock and go in a Jeep to the office,” Erickson said.
Erickson spent 3 1/2 years in the Army and still remembers some of her time and work she did while active.
“It was different. All the women had their duties to perform and to help. I got to be staff sergeant. We lived in the bunks. I always tried to get the lower one but had the top,” Erickson said.
Erickson met her first husband, Elmer Gustafson, while stationed in Oklahoma. He worked as head of clothing right next door to where Erickson worked.
“We went on dates several times. We saw each other almost every day. We got married in the Fort Sill chapel,” Erickson said.
Erickson looks back on her first marriage and how important her wedding dress was to her.
“I wanted to be married in white. It meant something to me, purity. It was a second-hand dress, but it was perfect,” Erickson said.
After the war ended, Erickson was discharged from the Army. That’s when Erickson and her husband moved to Minnesota, as Gustafson was from Cambridge. After just less than four short years of marriage, Gustafson died in a mill accident.
“He worked here at the woolen mill in town. Two guys worked at the woolen mill, and they had to take out a machine and clean it. Well, they took it out and while working it blew up and killed both of them,” Erickson said.
Erickson continued living in Cambridge after losing her husband and spent 25 years working at the courthouse as a clerk of probate. She would go on to meet her second husband, Verl Rippey, who was mayor of Cambridge at the time.
“He had horses, so we went horseback riding on our first date,” Erickson said.
After going together for some time, Erickson and Rippey married at Cambridge Lutheran Church. They were married for 42 years. During their marriage, Erickson continued to go horseback riding and even joined the Rum River Ramblers, a group that performed square dancing on horseback. They competed in the Minnesota State Fair and won first place three years in a row.
While married to Rippey, Erickson met a couple at the court house where she worked. She came across Dorthy Sweeden and her husband when she learned they wanted to purchase a house. Unfortunately, they were unable to get a loan, as Sweeden was only 18 — she was too young to sign the papers. They also didn’t have the $5,000 needed for the down payment. After hearing their situation, Erickson wanted to help the couple in any way she could.
“I went home and told Verl, and he said, ‘Let’s go.’ So we went out, not knowing them really,” Erickson said.
Sweeden and her husband didn’t know Erickson or Rippey either, but thought how great it was that they wanted to help.
“We thought, oh, dear, what do we do? But we were pretty desperate, so we took them up on that contract for deed and they taught us a lot about all this stuff,” Sweeden said.
This led to a lifelong friendship. It meant a lot to Erickson, as she didn’t have other family in Minnesota.
“Your family becomes my second family. We’ve known each other for 63 years,” Erickson said.
After 42 years of marriage, Verl passed away due to Parkinson’s disease. Erickson had taken care of him for five years before he died.
Erickson then picked up a new hobby: creating art.
“I’d always just like to draw things. I asked to draw a pig and my pig got the prize. Then they started a painting class. In my bedroom I got the first painting I’ve ever done,” Erickson said.
Erickson continued on with her life. She filled her time bowling, where she became acquainted with fellow bowlers Joel Erickson and his wife at the time. They would bring Erickson fresh food from their garden while she was living on her own. It was after Joel’s wife died that Erickson got to know him better.
“Well, his wife had died and my husband died, so we went together for awhile and then decided to get married,” Erickson said. “I was married to him for 5 1/2 years. He was a good man; all of them that I had were good.”
Joel was a talented man. He worked fixing pianos and was also a musician. He could play almost any instrument and could sing too.
“We were sitting in the back seat and he was singing to me,” Erickson said.
“It was very romantic,” Sweeden said.
Erickson said she doesn’t have any secret to living to 102. She did stay active throughout her life and didn’t drink alcohol, she said.
“I must still think the Lord has something for me to do. I don’t know what,” Erickson said.
Erickson had a big party when she turned 100. This year she celebrated turning 102 with a nice dinner in Isanti.
