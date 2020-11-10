Dear Editor:
We at Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution would like to thank everyone for coming to our distribution in October. The weather was not great, but for those that stuck it out and waited you did receive a great amount of food. There also were lots of pumpkins for the guests to take. We were short of volunteers because of the weather, and therefore it took a lot longer. We can’t control the conditions, traffic was a mess, and the snow didn’t help.
We’re hoping for a better day in November. Just remember we are now in our winter hours, which means we close at 4:30 p.m. or when food is gone. No one wants to work in the dark.
Donna Kidrowski
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
