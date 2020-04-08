Dear Editor:
We here at Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution would like to thank everyone for a great year we had in 2019. 2020 didn’t start out to good as we had to cancel our January distribution, which we don’t like to do, because of the cold weather. February and March so far have been just great. Now we have to deal with the deadly virus that has been hitting all of us hard. So, for now, with this said, we may not be able to have a distribution in April. It will depend on several things, can we get food, will our volunteers be healthy to work, as most of us are in the risk level, by this I mean Senior citizens, and with the Governor asking everyone to stay at home. First we’ve been in contact with our places where we purchase food, and they are stating if food is available, we should be OK.
For those of you out there, who think the food we give out is free, no we have to purchase it. It’s not free. People in our community donate funds so we can keep this wonderful organization going. If it wasn’t for them, we would not be able to help the people we do. We thank each and every person that donates funds to our worthy cause. This organization is solely run by all volunteers, no one gets paid. We love each and every person that helps the third Tuesday of each month. We most definitely need you.
We want to keep this going, however if we do have it in April, we may have to pull in our boundaries, by this we mean, only give to those that have registered this year, 2020, first. If we get an abundance of food then we would be able to go further. May also only will serve Isanti County. Please call 612-402-6100, as this number will be updated. Leave message and someone will return your call for more information. Please be considerate of the ones that really need food.
Donna Kidrowski, Secretary
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution Board
