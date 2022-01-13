The city of Cambridge is teaming up with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office to push out messaging to residents and businesses who sign up for the alerts.
Everbridge is a state of art system already in use by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office for putting out emergency messaging. It has proven to be successful in getting information out to people who need it.
“We encourage people who live or work in the Cambridge area to go to https://member.everbridge.net/371776664109116/new and sign up for the service. This will help us to inform people in the area of emergency messaging. It is a safety and convenience thing,” said Evan Vogel, city administrator for the city of Cambridge.
Messages can be received by phone calls, emails or text messaging.
“Everbridge has been reliable and proven effective in getting important messages out to our communities. Signing up is free of charge” explained Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering who oversee the operations of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office including Emergency Management.
When appropriate, such as snow emergencies, road closures due to law enforcement activity, train derailment, etc, messaging is sent out via Everbridge advising people of the issue and the steps to take to address it.”
These alerts went live on Jan. 10. Any questions referencing this can be directed to the city of Cambridge at 763-689-3211.
Vogel clarified the messaging does not replace the restricted parking ordinance during the snow season that reads:
“In order to facilitate snow removal from the public streets, from Nov. l through March 31 of each year, no vehicle shall be parked on any public street within the city limits, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Vehicles found in violation of this provision may result in an administrative citation being issued to the owner or operator and if the vehicle remains on the street after 2 a.m. it may also be towed and impounded. The Public Works-Utilities Director or designee may declare a snow emergency and require all cars to be removed from the streets between the hours of 2 a.m. to 7 a.m. Vehicles found in violation of this provision are subject to towing and impoundment. All towing and impound fees are the responsibility of the vehicle’s owner.”
