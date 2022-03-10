As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, so does the gut-wrenching of a local woman’s heart.
Cambridge resident Sandy Buckingham, who has lived in the community most of her life, has basically a ‘second family’ living in Ukraine, in the area of Smila.
Buckingham has served as the human resources coordinator for the East Central Regional Library System since March of 2016 after working for the state of Minnesota in human resources for 41 years.
Buckingham’s relationship with Ukraine began in the early 1990s when the Minnesota Baptist Conference, currently called Converge, started promoting relationships with Ukrainian churches. Buckingham and her husband Brian attend South Isanti Baptist Church in Isanti.
“So 70, 75 Minnesota churches connected with sister churches in Ukraine in the 90s. We started our sister church relationship in 1993,” Buckingham said. “Our first team went there in 1994, which had my husband on it. I didn’t go yet. But my husband, our pastor – five people were on the team.”
When Buckingham made her first trip to Ukraine, she was a part of a team of 16 from South Isanti Baptist that included her husband.
“I’ve made 29 trips to Ukraine,” Buckingham said. “I first went in 1998, and I’ve gone more than once in a year a few times. This year was supposed to be my 30th; well, we’ll see. I’m not going anytime soon.”
Buckingham’s son married an Ukrainian woman, who is the daughter of the pastor who once served as the pastor of South Isanti Baptist’s sister church.
“So my daughter-in-law grew up in Ukraine. She met my son through the ministry, he went to Ukraine. Her dad Vasily Fartushniy, was the pastor at the church for the first 20 years or so. So I stayed with Vasily and his wife Tonya all those years, until about six years ago they immigrated here. They immigrated here through a program that if you were born under the Soviet Union at that time, they help you immigrate as a refugee,” Buckingham said. “So Tonya and Vasily, their two sons, and their sons’ wives and children, all immigrated here about six years ago. The sons and their wives just became U.S. citizens within the last month. Tonya and Vasily are still waiting and it’ll happen soon.”
Buckingham explained after Vasily and Tonya left Ukraine, they let a young couple named Dennis and his wife Nastya, and their two sons, live in the home. Buckingham hears from Nastya daily via Facebook about the bombing taking place in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
This message was from Feb. 27: “Dear friend, thank you for the prayers. Air alarms stopped at 3 o’ clock. Almost all of us fall asleep except kids and our three-week old niece. God protects us. There are no explosions in our city but there are a lot of airplanes flying very close to the earth. We even saw and heard them. It was very scary.”
Another message a few days later: “Again, started an air alarm, two hours ago. There was an explosion in the sky. Scary. Our fear is really big. I try to stay calm, trust God is all I can do. I’m trying not to make the kids so afraid.”
A message from the morning of March 6: “We had a quiet night. There weren’t many alarms, but during the day we had two already. In comparison to other regions, ours is doing better. A lot of people who ran away from Kyiv stop in our city for the night and in the morning they move forward. All schools in Smila are now homes for these people. Our citizens brought beds, pillows, food, everything that is needed. Yesterday Dennis helped almost 50 people to get and stop there. And the one family is going to live in our home.”
Buckingham is extremely close to her son’s sister-in-law, Anna Fartushniy, who is like a daughter to her.
“Because our daughter-in-law is from Ukraine, they live in St. Francis, and her mom and dad and brothers and their families all live in Coon Rapids. So their other daughter Anna Fartushniy, she’s 30 years old. Because she was born after the Soviet Union fell, she couldn’t come under that program.”
Since Anna’s immediate family has immigrated, she’s been in Ukraine by herself. Anna, who is Buckingham’s son’s sister-in-law, has aunts, uncles and cousins still in Ukraine, but her immediate family is in Minnesota.
Buckingham explained in 2017, Anna’s parents applied for her to come to the United States as a regular immigrant under the family reunification immigration program.
“She was approved under that in April 2021,” Buckingham said. “She was approved, but she’s on a waiting list to come. And then of course, COVID happened and things slowed down. So she’s half-way there. But then the war started now. And Anna is my everything. She’s my translator, she cooks for me, she stays with our families, we’ve done library programs there, we’ve done things in the schools, Anna is with me everywhere. Anna does everything for me, she’s totally like my daughter.”
Buckingham explained Anna is a teacher with a college education who lives in Kyiv in an apartment with a roommate. Buckingham said Anna contemplated leaving Kyiv before the war started, but didn’t know if it would really happen, so she stayed.
“So last Thursday morning (Feb. 24) Ukraine time, she heard explosions. So she got up, packed one bag, managed to get a taxi, got out of Kyiv pretty quickly, she went to a city called Uman, her aunt and uncle live there,” Buckingham said. “She stayed about a day and then her and her aunt and uncle and a couple of cousins and the cousins’ kids, took two cars ... and went to Romania.”
For a while after leaving Ukraine, Anna lived with a family in Romania that she knows.
“She (Anna) felt horrible for leaving her people behind, leaving her country, running away, but that’s Anna and that’s how she would feel,” Buckingham said.
Buckingham explained an organization called Hope Now, based in Atlanta and run by director Cyndee Knight, has orphanages in Ukraine and has been working to get orphans out of Ukraine.
Buckingham said Anna, since arriving in Romania, has been working to gather insulin, flashlights, batteries, food and diapers to bring back to the people in Smila. Anna and the family she’s staying with in Romania met a driver through the Hope Now organization at the Romania/Ukraine border who will deliver the items back to the people of Smila.
Buckingham explained Knight has arranged for Anna and some other young women to stay in a farmhouse in Hjo, Sweden beginning on March 7, until Anna can get to the United States.
Buckingham is Swedish and has been to Sweden many times. She has an aunt and uncle who live about 20 miles from Hjo, where Anna is staying. Buckingham last saw Anna last July/August when she was in Ukraine.
“So this Sunday I’m flying to Sweden to meet Anna to bring her some stuff, because she left her apartment with almost nothing” Buckingham said. “So I’ll be gathering clothing from her family and others from my church.”
Buckingham said her trips to Ukraine have made her appreciate what she has.
“I have learned to not complain about the little things. When wanting to complain about the price of gas, food and other goods, I remember that the price of these things are just as much in Ukraine (or more) for my friends that make an
average of $200 per month income – and that’s if they’re still working. If they’re retired, the average pension is $50 per month,” Buckingham said. “When I think of complaining about the service in a particular restaurant, I remember that most Ukrainians can never go to a restaurant and many live almost completely on what they grow. When I complain because our air conditioning isn’t working one summer day, I remember that very few Ukrainians are able to have a luxury like air conditioning. And when we (Americans) visit, their hospitality and incredible food is beyond amazing – food they can’t afford but they make a way to have a table full when they’re hosting us. Our ‘first world problems’ are so insignificant in the whole scheme of life. But by far the biggest thing I’ve learned from the Ukrainian friends in our sister church, is that no matter what, they thank their Lord for every single thing in life – even the not so pleasant things. Their faith puts me to shame over and over. I know that I’m a better person because of my life experiences in Ukraine, even though I still fail.”
What is getting Buckingham through this very trying time?
“God, prayers, faith and support of our church family,” Buckingham said. “I have been to Ukraine the most out of my church family. ... but many, many have been there. We’re all grieving together.”
Partnerships with Ukraine
When Buckingham visits Ukraine as part of her church team, they stay with host families.
“Ukraine economy is still horrible. The average income in Smila, where our sister church is, the average salary is $200 a month at most. Kyiv is higher, but it costs more to live in Kyiv. So they still struggle daily. They only buy what’s necessary, they live on their gardens and then comes a war,” Buckingham said. “In 1998, they didn’t have any nice stores like they do now. Back then, the shelves were pretty bare. It was kind of a store on the corner and you’d go in and you’d grab flour. Things have changed that way tremendously. They have convenience stores now, pretty decent grocery stores, even Walmart type stores to some degree. But the whole around struggle for the citizens is just as bad, the income and all those things.”
South Baptist’s mission work includes hosting children’s christian camps, similar to a Vacation Bible School. The church also collects monetary donations to help the people of Smila as well.
“Ever since 1994 we’ve had a camp, every summer,” Buckingham said. “That’s evolved into much more with the relationships and work in the library with the Anna.”
Miracle heart surgery
Buckingham explained Pastor Victor, who took over for Vasily as pastor of First Baptist’s sister church in Ukraine, has had really bad knees for the past year, so a man named Yuri has since taken over the pastorship. Yuri has a son Max who is 19.
“When I first started going to Ukraine, Max was only 5 years old when I first met him, maybe less than that, he’d always had a bad heart and they couldn’t fix it in Ukraine. They couldn’t do a surgery of that magnitude and they knew he wouldn’t live much longer,” Buckingham said. “So in 2011 I contacted someone and through a chain of people, God did this, but through a chain of people and a long story, Max was approved for heart surgery at the University of Michigan in 2012. So the U.S. approved for him to come into the country with his mom for that surgery. It’s hard for Ukrainians to get a Visa to visit; Anna’s been turned down like six times.”
In 2018, Max needed another surgery to fix an issue with his heart, and he had another successful surgery at the University of Michigan.
Diabetes consultation
Nastya, a young woman around 30 married to a man named Dennis who live in Ukraine, have a young son named Tima who was diagnosed with diabetes a few years ago. Tima has insulin but hasn’t had much guidance or consultation from the doctors.
Buckingham explained Dr. Lowell Becker of Cambridge, who has been to Ukraine many times, happened to be in Ukraine when Tima was diagnosed with diabetes. Buckingham was able to get a hold of Dr. Becker who provided a consultation for Tima and his family.
“It was unbelievable that he happened to be there,” Buckingham said. “He prayed with them and Nastya said she couldn’t believe a doctor would pray with them and he answered every question they had. It was amazing.”
Ways you can help:
• Locally: Donate to South Isanti Baptist Church at southisantibaptist.org and click on the green “Online Giving” and choose Ukraine Emergency Relief Fund or send a check to South Isanti Baptist Church, 3367 County Road 5 NE, Isanti, MN 55040. This fund will help provide food and other supplies for families in need. Several families are without support as the husbands have left to help defend the country.
• Globally: Hope Now is an organization that works with orphanages in Ukraine, but are now helping hundreds of Ukrainians get to Romania, Poland, etc.). Visit Hope Now Ministries - Ukraine Orphan Sponsorship from the USA, hopenowusa.org.
