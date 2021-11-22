The Minnesota Social Service Association (MSSA) Region 7 Chapter recognized Ed Kidrowski as their 2021 Outstanding Staff Achievement award recipient. This award honors an individual for their exceptional volunteer contributions in the health and human service field.
Kidrowski is the volunteer director of Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution (CSFD), a nonprofit that helps people in need of food. Kidrowski has been a volunteer with CSFD for 15 years and became the organization’s director in 2014. Kidrowski secures food donations and organizes logistics for monthly food distribution days. On monthly distribution days, Kidrowski can be found counting, stacking, packaging, and moving boxes of food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds. Other volunteers describe Kidrowski as a hands-on leader with a gift for connecting with others.
MSSA is a membership association of health and human service professionals in Minnesota. MSSA’s Region 7 Chapter covers Benton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties.
