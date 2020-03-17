On March 1, National Farmers Union awarded the Meritorious Service Award to Farmers Union and to American Agriculture to Cambridge resident Dennis Sjodin for his more than 40 years of service to Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU).
He’s been a Field Representative, Director of Program Development, Director of Green View, Director of the MFU-NFO Livestock Marketing Program, Assistant to the President, Acting President and, most recently, state Vice President. This all spanned from 1966-2009.
MFU leaders of past and present submitted video reflections on Dennis, including MFU President Gary Wertish, General Counsel Dave Velde, past MFU Presidents Doug Peterson and Dave Frederickson, Minnesota Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen and past MFU Office Manager Vivian Smith.
Dennis resides in the same home he and his late wife Joanne built, today and still thinks very fondly of his time with MFU, especially wearing his favorite hat at the State Fair. His contributions to the organization cannot be easily quantified.
The Meritorious Service Award is given to people who have made particularly noteworthy contributions to family agriculture, humanity and Farmers Union and the state and national levels.
