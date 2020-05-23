Isanti County has announced that it has received a grant of $4,970 from the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation to support the County’s COVID-19 response. The grant will fund the purchase of critical items for Isanti County’s Emergency Operations Center, which is coordinating the efforts of Isanti County staff and community partners to fight COVID-19.
The grant will fund the purchase of additional personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, and gowns; cots to assist in isolating healthcare workers at risk of COVID-19 exposure; and spray bottles to distribute disinfectant and hand sanitizer donated to the County in large quantities. The Emergency Operations Center and local public health officials will distribute those materials to staff and community partners working on the local COVID-19 response.
The Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation was created when the Cambridge Memorial Hospital merged into what became the Allina Health System. The Foundation was created to honor the legacy of the local effort to create and build our community’s hospital. The mission of the Foundation is to assist people in Isanti County and east central Minnesota with medical-related scholarships, grief support and training, resources to address homelessness, programs for children in need, senior citizen supports, and other efforts that impact the lives and health of local residents. The Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation is a Partner Fund of the Initiative Foundation, a regional nonprofit that supports community development throughout 14 counties in central Minnesota.
For community members interested in adding their support to local relief efforts, Isanti County is continuing to accept donations of personal protective equipment (PPE), as well as monetary donations. For more information, contact Isanti County Auditor-Treasurer Chad Struss at 763-689-1644, or chad.struss@co.isanti.mn.us. Donations are also being accepted by the Isanti County Emergency Relief Fund, which you can learn more about at https://www.givemn.org/story/Isanti-Emergency-Fund. The Isanti County Emergency Relief Fund was created by the Cambridge Area Community Foundation, another local partner fund of the Initiative Foundation, adding an additional avenue for addressing community needs from the pandemic.
For community members who are interested in volunteering, Isanti County is encouraging participation in the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC). MRC volunteers include medical and public health professionals, as well as other community members without healthcare backgrounds, who assist Isanti County in emergency response. Volunteers can apply online at www.mnresponds.org/agreement.php.
Isanti County Public Health has opened up a call center for local questions about COVID-19, and it is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 763-689-4071. MDH has a public hotline (651-201-3920) that is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the most up to date information about COVID-19, visit the Minnesota Department of Health www.health.state.mn.us or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/ websites. Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for local messages.
