The nursing program at Anoka Ramsey Community College-Cambridge (ANCCC) has received a $25,000 grant from the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation (CMHF) for scholarships.
The grant is aimed at helping students from the area served by the CMHF pay for their schooling. In the past, the foundation has granted approximately $50,000 to $80,000 every year to various local non-profit organizations including tax-exempt schools and local units of government with programs and initiatives focusing on health and wellness in Isanti county and surrounding areas.
The Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation is a field of interest fund of the Initiative Foundation, established in partnership with local citizens, to serve as a philanthropic vehicle for accumulating and distributing financial resources. The purpose of the fund is to support health and wellness, and related activities and projects, in Isanti County and surrounding area.
Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation is pleased to announce that it has awarded grants totaling over $65,000. The grants support health, wellness and related activities in Isanti County and surrounding area. The following organizations were awarded grant funding in 2019-2020:
• Cambridge Community College Foundation: $25,000 to support nursing scholarships.
• Pine Technical & Community College Foundation: $5,000 to provide scholarships for all allied health program students.
• Isanti County Commission on Aging: $5,000 to support the Senior Activity Center’s Friendship Café as a sustainable business venture that helps to offset the cost of services and recreational programs while providing reduced-cost lunches for seniors.
• Isanti County Historical Society: $500 to support the organization’s mission.
• New Pathways, Inc.: $10,000 to support a day shelter for individuals and families experiencing homelessness while providing intensive support services that will lead to long-term housing solutions.
• Tusen Tack: $5,000to support sustainable growth of the organization through additional staff support and its associated needs at the Braham Community Center.
• Cambridge Area Pickle Ball Association: $10,000 to work with the city of Cambridge to add to the pickle ball courts currently being utilized.
• Braham Schools Parent Organization: $5,000 for playground equipment at the high school, where fourth-graders are currently attending classes.
“The fund is privileged to continue the legacy started by the founders of Memorial Hospital so long ago to work together to improve the health of the area in and around Isanti County,” said Loren Nelson, chair of the hospital foundation. “We strive to honor that legacy by making the best possible use of the resources they built and left for future generations.”
About the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation
The CMHF encourages grant applications from tax-exempt nonprofit organizations that are likely to have a positive impact on health and wellness in Isanti County. Preference is given to innovative projects that encourage volunteerism or community involvement. Visit the CMHF website, cmhf@ifound.org, for more details.
About the Initiative Foundation
The IF exists to improve the quality of life and to build stronger communities within its 14-county region of Central Minnesota by offering leadership training, business loans, nonprofit grants and donor services through its Partner Funds programs. Since 1986, the Initiative Foundation and its Partner Funds have invested multiple millions in the region through targeted grants and business financing investments. Learn more at ifound.org.
