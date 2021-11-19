The Cambridge Lighted Snowflake Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, stepping off near Cambridge City Park at Second and Fern, with Santa leading the way.
The route will be the same as 2019 to provide more viewing on Main Street. The parade will proceed east on Second to Ashland, and then head south on Ashland to Third. From there the parade will head east toward Main Street and then travel north on Main, across Highway 95, and finish on Third at the street entrance to City Hall and the City Center Mall, where the Community Chili Feed will be held.
A special tree lighting ceremony will precede the parade at 5 p.m. at the Arlington Lot at the corner of Main Street and Highway 95. Mayor Jim and Trina Godfrey will be announcing the parade from that location as well.
The parade will feature units beautifully lit for the upcoming holiday season and will include the Minneapolis Aquatennial and St. Paul Winter Carnival, community floats from across Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as local businesses and organizations. The parade will be less than one hour in length because of the cold, so bundle up and enjoy some great family entertainment by kicking off the Season of Giving with “our own little Holidazzle.”
The Community Chili Feed will run from 4-7:30 p.m. in the hallways of City Center Mall near the Police Station entrance for $4 a bowl. Santa will make his first appearance of the season, also at City Center Mall, from 3-5 p.m. and then again following the parade. Photos with Santa are free thanks to the generosity of Cambridge Family Dental.
The Lighted Snowflake Parade is brought to the community by the city of Cambridge and its volunteers, and is financially supported through donations and proceeds from the Community Chili Feed. This year’s largest financial supporters are the Cambridge Drift Dusters Snowmobile Club and T&C Self Serve in Bradford.
