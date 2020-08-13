Community members are welcome to an In-Person Book Club at the new Cambridge Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. They will be having a socially distant meeting at the Library Outdoor Patio; please park in the Dellwood Street side parking lot for best access.
Space is limited, and registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. This book club is recommended for adults, and masks are required.
This month they will be reading Silencing Sam by Julie Kramer. Books are available for pick-up at the Library. View all the details about current services and hours by clicking on the Locations & Hours tab, then Cambridge Public Library, at ecrlib.org.
In the event of inclement weather, this event will be canceled.
The new Cambridge Library is located at 111 Dellwood St. N. in the downtown area. Questions? Contact the library via email at covid19@ecrlib.org or call 763-689-7390 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
