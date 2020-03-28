East Central Regional Library-Cambridge is hosting a Harry Potter-inspired escape room called Escape from Hogwarts! on Tuesday, March 10. It’s an adventure game where players solve a series of themed puzzles using clues, riddles and strategy.
Players can choose between two time slots: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Please only sign up for one session, so more people have an opportunity to play. The escape room is geared to ages 9 and up, and registration is required for each player. Visit the events calendar at ecrlib.org to get registered.
This event is sponsored by the Cambridge Friends of the Library and East Central Regional Library.
Storytime continues
The library’s Preschool Storytime program continues on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., March 4, 11, 18 and 25. Storytime is a fun-filled experience with stories, songs, fingerplays and more. After stories, the group will head down to the meeting room for parachute play. Recommended for ages 3-5, and siblings are always welcome. No registration necessary.
The Cambridge Public Library is located at 244 S. Birch St. and can be reached at 763-689-7390.
