Julie Jacobsma

The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be chosen from a field of 134 candidates. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.

This year’s program will name the 56th Minnesota Teacher of the Year, celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota.

Julie Jacobsma, a fourth-grade teacher at Cambridge Intermediate School, has been selected as a Teacher of the Year candidate.

The 2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 3, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.

Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.

