Cambridge-Isanti High School took second place in the David Ricardo division of the State Economics Challenge competition, the division for students in general and/or introductory courses in economics.
Cambridge-Isanti students Drew Lyford, Joshua Bauer, Trevor Haupert and Margaret Meagher earned the second-place title after receiving high scores in an online test of microeconomics, macroeconomics, international economics, current events and economic problem-solving.
The students excelled in challenging circumstances, with the state championship and qualifying regional competitions moving to an online format due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The commitment and determination of these students, supported by social studies teacher and coach Breanne Schoen, and of all competitors in the 2020 Economics Challenge program is a sure credit to these outstanding young people.
Economics Challenge began in 1986. In 2001, the competition became a national program with more than 10,000 students competing across the country in the National Economics Challenge. Minnesota’s Economics Challenge program prepares students to apply their classroom knowledge and learning to test their economic understanding and reasoning abilities, equipping them to be creative problem-solvers and leaders in and out of the classroom.
About the Minnesota Council on Economic Education
Established in 1961, the Minnesota Council on Economic Education is a nonprofit organization housed at the University of Minnesota with a mission to equip Minnesotans with the economic and personal financial understanding needed to succeed in today’s complex economy. MCEE accomplishes this mission by teaching teachers, engaging students and reaching communities. MCEE is an affiliate of the national Council for Economic Education (CEE), and as a leading state council with almost 60 years of service to Minnesota,
MCEE is well placed through collaborative partnerships with public and private entities to fulfill its mission even in the midst of a rapidly changing world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.