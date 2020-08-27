We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
Cambridge-Isanti Schools has cut $7.5 million from its operating budget in the past two years.
The district is facing another $1.7 million in budget cuts to balance the budget for 2022, so they are turning to the district voters for help.
During the Cambridge-Isanti School Board meeting Aug. 20, the board approved putting an operating referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot. The referendum would provide an additional $800 per student from 2021-2023 and an additional $1,200 per student from 2024-2030.
The question will appear as one question on the ballot where Cambridge-Isanti School District voters will check the box indicating “yes” or “no.”
Superintendent Nate Rudolph explained the impact on taxpayers would be a $25 per month increase on a $200,000 home from 2021-2023 and a $40 per month increase from 2024-2030.
Rudolph explained if the district has to cut $1.7 million from its budget this year, that is just to balance the budget; it doesn’t reduce class sizes, it doesn’t reinstate any prior cuts, and it doesn’t repair the loss in the fund balance.
Director of Finance and Operations Chris Kampa gave the board a financial overview of the district.
The $7.5 million in budget reductions over the past two years has led to reductions in administration and operations; increased class sizes and the reduction of academic coaches, and specialists; reductions in support services such as kindergarten assistants and special education evaluation teachers; and has impacted co-curricular activities, leading to increases in activity fees and ticket prices.
“We have cut the fat, we cut muscle and we are into bone,” Rudolph said.
Kampa said if the referendum is approved, the $800 per pupil funding would generate an additional $4 million in annual revenue for the district through 2023, with the state subsidizing $103 of the $800 increase. The referendum would then increase to provide $6.1 million in annual revenue beginning in 2024.
Rudolph explained an operating levy referendum is a levy for learning. It helps fund day-to-day operations within the schools, which includes teachers, classroom supplies, instructional assistants, instructional materials, utility bills, building custodians and district-wide functions such as accounting, payroll and technology.
Kampa explained part of the issue is Cambridge-Isanti students receive less revenue per student based on the state average, ranking 304 out of 330 for Minnesota school districts. This leads to a $1,200 funding gap per student, which equals $6.1 million less in district revenue per year than the state average.
“The biggest reason for that discrepancy in funding is because we do not have an operating referendum,” Kampa said.
Kampa explained 84% of the district’s general fund comes from state aid, 9% comes from property taxes, and the remaining funding comes from federal aid and other sources.
When comparing Cambridge-Isanti to its conference schools, it ranks the lowest in revenue per student, ranking below Big Lake, Becker, Monticello, Chisago Lakes, Princeton, North Branch and St. Francis. Kampa explained since Big Lake, Becker, Monticello and Chisago Lakes have a local referendum, those districts receive more state aid.
“Every district within our conference receives more per pupil funding,” Kampa said.
A survey done by Morris Leatherman Company indicated 63% of district voters would support the operating referendum while 35% would oppose it based on the $40 per month property tax increase.
Rudolph said the 63% who indicated they would vote in favor of the referendum stated they would like the funding to be utilized to reduce class sizes; improve career and technology programs; increase school cleaning; enhance science, technology, engineering and math programs; and address youth mental health needs.
“During the budget cutting process last spring and all summer, we’ve been asked by parents and community members to consider putting a referendum on the ballot,” Rudolph said. “As administrators we’ve wrestled with this over and over. We know that we’re in the middle of a pandemic. We’ve had to weekly revamp our schools, our busing, our processes, our health and safety protocols during the last month.”
Rudolph encouraged the board to approve putting the operating referendum on the ballot.
“But we know the alternative. We know if we don’t ask, we are facing $1.7 million in another round of budget cuts, and we all know that would not be good for our students and our children. So we reached out to our community this summer and we did ask their priorities and what they could support.”
The survey by Morris Leatherman Company indicated 85% of respondents said they feel they receive a good value for the investment in the schools; 84% of respondents indicated they trust the district to do what is right for the kids; and 80% of respondents indicated they expect budget challenges to only get worse.
Kampa said district administration put careful consideration into the amount of funding they are asking from district voters.
“This is a financially prudent plan that looks conservatively at what the district needs and only gets what we need when we need it,” Kampa said. “We want to be respectful to the taxpayers, especially during this pandemic.”
Rudolph said the district is being responsible as it is trying to move forward.
“As we’ve gone through a myriad of different strategies and ideas and looked at our current situation and what our future situation looks like, we felt like it was really, really important to responsibly move forward, so that’s why you see the structuring set up the way it is — it’s a two-tiered structure, which just allows us to really be in survival mode for these next three years, to slowly and responsibly add back to our organization and then marry up that year number four, with a drop in our debt service, to try to lessen the impact on our taxpayers at the same time we then bump up the additional $15,” Rudolph said.
For more information on the operating referendum visit www.c-ischools.org/referendum.
