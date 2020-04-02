Cambridge-Isanti Schools outlined its distance learning plan during a special meeting of the school board held March 26.
The main focus of the meeting was to outline the distance learning plan as directed by Gov. Tim Walz and implemented on March 30.
Superintendent Nate Rudolph said district administrators have been working tirelessly on the distance learning plan.
“Everyone within the district has been working furiously to prepare for our district learning programming as well as our operations portion of our house, now being able to serve meals and also making sure we are taking care of our students for emergency care,” Rudolph said. “We have no administrative reports for this evening but want you to know that they have been working really, really hard on those efforts and we are proud to later share some of the accomplishments that we’ve had in the last two-week period.”
Rudolph thanked Director of Teaching and Learning Brenda Damiani and her staff for all their efforts.
“I just want to recognize Dr. Damiani and other members of her team, along with our entire district staff, (who) have been working just tirelessly day and well into the evenings preparing to meet the mandates from the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health,” Rudolph said. “We are very excited about launching our plan.”
Damiani said the distance learning plan was a team effort.
“First of all, we just want to thank every single staff member of Cambridge-Isanti Schools. This has been a team effort and there is not one employee in our organization who has not contributed to the success of our response plan and our distance learning plan. And so truly the Bluejacket way has shone through every day that we have been planning since,” Damiani said. “It’s just been less than two weeks that we were informed schools would be closing and that we would be charged with providing a distance learning plan beginning on Monday, and so you can imagine that everyone went into action. We have people that are working countless hours and we are doing it as a team. So I’m absolutely grateful to every employee in our organization, to our administrators, our teachers, our paras, our bus drivers, our food service, our child care workers, the list goes on and on, and we are coming together. This could not be done by any one person; this is definitely a team effort.”
Damiani explained there are two banners running across the school district’s homepage, www.c-ischools.org, that are specific to the district’s COVID-19 response plan and distance learning plan.
“As part of our response plan, people can access what we are doing to meet all the requirements under MDE’s (Minnesota Department of Education) guidance and the governor’s orders,” Damiani said. “All the information that we are giving to families regarding child care, regarding meals, all can be found on our C-I’s Schools response plan page.”
Damiani said several departments have been involved with preparing the district’s distance learning plan.
“Behind the scenes, we have had teacher, paras, the department of teaching and learning, administrators and countless others preparing for learning to being on Monday (March 30). So our distance learning plan has been just a phenomenal work in progress to transform the way that we deliver instruction to students, both online and through printed materials,” Damiani said. “Note that distance learning doesn’t equal online learning. Because we want that to be even a richer experience for our students. All of our students will have meaningful contact with their licensed instructors every day.”
Through the district’s distance learning webpage, students and parents can access information based on their student’s grade level, from pre-kindergarten through high school, as well as Riverside Academy.
“I would like to give some accolades and applause for all of the hard work that’s gone into getting this going from the ground up in no time,” School Board Member Aaron Berg said. “We all know that we take all summer to plan for fall opening day and this happened in a short amount of time and it’s going to encompass a whole lot more than a seat, in a chair, in a classroom. So I applaud Dr. Rudolph for all the messages and communications and to Brenda (Damiani) and everyone that’s been part of it.”
School Board Member Lynn Wedlund said the teachers have responded well to the new style of teaching.
“Just asking teachers to do this kind of work with no prior preparation, no previous classes in doing any of this, it just shows you what our staff and our administrators can do when our governor just says, ‘do this,’ Wedlund said. “Everybody deserves a huge, huge, hand of applause, wonderful job. No matter what happens on Monday, we’ve done a great job of getting to a different place.”
Director of Finance and Operations Christopher Kampa also applauded the efforts of everyone in the district.
“Across the district, all of our employees have really rolled up their sleeves and dug in wherever they can to help out, and not just our employees, but our parents, students, community members, everybody has been real supportive, asking what they can do to support us,” Kampa said. “It’s been a real encouraging experience. I’m really proud to be a Bluejacket during times like this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.