The polls are closed. As election results come in, we will update results.
Cambridge-Isanti School District Referendum. Cambridge-Isanti residents voted on a referendum that would provide $3.6 million in annual funding to Cambridge-Isanti Schools for 10 years.
REFERENDUM PASSES - Both questions are passed by voters.
“It’s a great day to be a Bluejacket. We look forward to smaller class sizes, more personalized learning and strong future leaders in our community,” said Superintendent Nate Rudolph. “We are humbled by the outpouring of support from our community, and we are committed to using these funds responsibly to support student learning. Our Citizen’s Finance Advisory Council will continue its oversight, and we will act with transparency and accountability the voters expect.”
SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 1
Authorization to Hire/Retain High-Quality Teachers and Support Students
The board of Independent School District No. 911 (Cambridge-Isanti Schools) has proposed to increase it's general education revenue $565 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years, beginning with taxes payable in 2022, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law. Shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of Independent School District No. 911 be approved?
2 of 2 precincts reporting.
YES: 2,900 (63%)
NO: 1,704 (37%)
SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 2
Only applicable if Question 1 passes.
Additional Authorization to Support Vocational Technology and College Readiness
The board of Independent School District No. 911 (Cambridge-Isanti Schools) has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $121 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years, commencing with taxes payable in 2022, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law, and is contingent upon the passage of School District Question 1. If School District Question 1 is approved, shall the increase in the revenue proposed by the board of lndependent School District No. 911 be approved?
2 of 2 precincts reporting.
YES: 2,850 (62.1%)
NO: 1,742 (37.9%)
Rush City School Board Election. Elect 3.
Kenneth Lind (Incumbent):
Sarah Nichols:
Heather Pollack:
Brian Sandel:
Debra Follmer:
Teri Umbreit (Incumbent):
Jonathan Lee:
William Schmidt:
