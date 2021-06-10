Cambridge-Isanti senior Gaven Ziebarth earned an invitation to play in the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game, which is sponsored annually by the state’s football coaches association.
Unfortunately, Ziebarth will not get a chance to play in the game; it was canceled in late May.
The game, last played in December 2019 at U.S. Bank Stadium, annually features top senior players from across the state, divided into North and South rosters.
The 2020 edition of the contest was postponed last December and then rescheduled for Saturday, June 26. Last month it was canceled after efforts to try to play the game failed.
“We understand the challenges everyone has faced over the past year, and the disappointment of having to cancel this special event,’’ game director Dave Fritze wrote in an email that announced the decision.
Ziebarth, who has signed to play football collegiately at the University of North Dakota, would have been the first Bluejacket to play in that contest since offensive lineman Brandon Westberg played in the 2018 contest.
Summer Boys Basketball Camps
The Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball program is offering several summer programs for boys interested in developing their basketball skills.
The “Mac Attack” Basketball Camp will be held the week of July 12-16 at the C-I gym, with boys in grades 3-6 working from 9 a.m. to noon while boys in grades 7-10 take the court from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The cost of the camp is $95.
The “Junior Mac Attack” Basketball Camp for boys who have completed kindergarten through the second grade will take place July 6-9 from 1-3 p.m. at the high school gym. The cost of this camp is $50.
There also will be a Bluejacket Boys Basketball Skills Academy led by former C-I standout Micah Ladd, who now plays at Crown College. The 11 individual workouts, which will last for 75 minutes, will begin on Wednesday, June 16, and cost $5 per session per player.
For more information or registration details, go to www.cibluejackethoops.com/home.html or contact coach Mike McDonald at mmcdonald@c-ischools.org or 763-222-4028.
The program also will be hosting open gyms on Monday and Wednesday evenings this summer. Prospective participants are asked to contact coach McDonald for the complete schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.