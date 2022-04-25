Cambridge-Isanti’s Leverty, Jones receive scholarships John Wagner johnwags Author email Apr 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Cambridge-Isanti senior Braden Jones earned the James M. Foley Memorial Scholarship. Submitted photos Cambridge-Isanti senior Laci Leverty earned the Elgin F. Gunderson Memorial Scholarship. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Seniors Laci Leverty and Brandon Jones received scholarships from Cambridge-Isanti High School in an announcement made last week.Leverty received the Elgin F. Gunderson Memorial Scholarship, while Jones received the James M. Foley Memorial Scholarship.According to a release, the Gunderson scholarship was established to honor a female athlete at the school who best meets the following criteria:1. The athlete demonstrated the most positive attitude on and off the playing field.2. The athlete demonstrated a strong desire to play the game according to the rules.3. The athlete demonstrated a dedication to the game by her play.4. The athlete participated in several sports while in high school.5. The athlete was a credit to her team and her sport while a participant.Leverty has lettered in both gymnastics and track while at Cambridge-Isanti, earning a spot in the Class 2A state gymnastics meet in each of the past two seasons.According to a release, the Foley scholarship was established to honor a male athlete at C-I who best typifies the following characteristics:1. The athlete came to play.2. The athlete was willing to make personal sacrifices in order to participate.3. The athlete had a firm desire to win without bending the rules.4. The athlete was a credit to Cambridge-Isanti athletics.5. The athlete was a better person because he participated in high school athletics.Jones has lettered in football, basketball and baseball while at Cambridge-Isanti, earning a scholarship to play football collegiately at Wisconsin-River Falls. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save johnwags Author email Follow johnwags Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. County News Review Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions County News Review Apr 21, 2022 0 Scotsman Rum River Apr 24, 2022 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
