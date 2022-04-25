Seniors Laci Leverty and Brandon Jones received scholarships from Cambridge-Isanti High School in an announcement made last week.

Leverty received the Elgin F. Gunderson Memorial Scholarship, while Jones received the James M. Foley Memorial Scholarship.

According to a release, the Gunderson scholarship was established to honor a female athlete at the school who best meets the following criteria:

1. The athlete demonstrated the most positive attitude on and off the playing field.

2. The athlete demonstrated a strong desire to play the game according to the rules.

3. The athlete demonstrated a dedication to the game by her play.

4. The athlete participated in several sports while in high school.

5. The athlete was a credit to her team and her sport while a participant.

Leverty has lettered in both gymnastics and track while at Cambridge-Isanti, earning a spot in the Class 2A state gymnastics meet in each of the past two seasons.

According to a release, the Foley scholarship was established to honor a male athlete at C-I who best typifies the following characteristics:

1. The athlete came to play.

2. The athlete was willing to make personal sacrifices in order to participate.

3. The athlete had a firm desire to win without bending the rules.

4. The athlete was a credit to Cambridge-Isanti athletics.

5. The athlete was a better person because he participated in high school athletics.

Jones has lettered in football, basketball and baseball while at Cambridge-Isanti, earning a scholarship to play football collegiately at Wisconsin-River Falls.

