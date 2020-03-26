We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
For the Cambridge-Isanti Bluejackets Robotics Team 5464, achieving a bid to Worlds, the championship competition of 2020, was a huge accomplishment. Now as Worlds has been canceled due to the current pandemic, the team looks back on a successful year and is thankful for getting so far.
“When we qualified for the world championships at the Lake Superior Regional, I felt the happiest and most excited emotions that I have ever felt in my life to the point that it almost felt dreamlike,” said lead programmer Dean Kammerer, who’s been a part of the school’s robotics team for the past five years.
That dream has now been crushed, as the Worlds event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Even with the joyous thoughts and the growing list of what we hoped to accomplish, those thoughts were sadly short lived. Due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus), FIRST had to cancel the remaining events during this season due to the threat. At first when I heard of it, I thought that it was some sort of ‘fake news’ and that they would not cancel the championship due to the outbreak; however, I quickly found out that it was true,” Kammerer said.
“I could not believe the fact that our season came to a screeching halt and that we were in fact done competing and how quickly that this outbreak turned our dreams into a nightmare and our excitement into disappointment. I am still glad that we qualified for the world championship, but I still feel an insurmountable amount of disappointment,” Kammerer added.
For Kammerer, and many others on the team, this season would be their last, and the chance to go to Worlds would no longer be achievable.
“It would be different if this was not my last year on the team, but if our team had to finish a season at least we finished our season with a bang. I want to mentor my team in the coming years, and I hope that we make the cut for the championship next year to help the team members experience what I have when we first won our spot, and I hope that we can achieve even greater than that,” Kammerer said.
Another senior on the team, Kenzie Orttel, who’s been with the group for the past three years as a driver and fabricator, also felt the pain of being so close to something and having it be ripped away.
“It’s hard to talk about this now. I remember the moment we won and I couldn’t believe it. Ever since my first year on the team, it’s all I wanted to achieve in my career. When we made it, it felt like a dream. I just remember jumping and trying to yell, but my voice was gone from a weekend of competition. I didn’t start crying until someone on the other team said, ‘We’ll see you at the championships,’ and there wasn’t a dry eye on the team. It was exactly how I wanted my senior year to end,” Orttel said.
Those tears soon turned from tears of joy to tears of sadness and disbelief when the team heard the championship competition was canceled.
“The news that worlds was canceled was very heartbreaking. To finally be able to qualify for Worlds and having one of the best years in Bluejacket Robotics history, then to have it just taken away was hard. Being a senior made it harder to comprehend. Going into this year I worked harder and put in more hours because I wanted to achieve Worlds in my senior season. Now that it’s canceled us seniors don’t get that again. One thing I take away from this is that we were winners. And we achieved what we wanted to, and that’s win a competition and make it to Worlds. Although we will never experience it, I’m proud to have that winner banner in my final year,” Orttel said.
More than a sport, it’s a family
For the participants on the team, it’s not about the sport, it’s about working together and being the best they can be as a team.
“Funny enough, the best part of robotics is not the robots themselves; the best parts are the experiences and teamwork that go into those robots every year,” said Kammerer. “The easiest way to think about it is the classic expression, ‘The journey is better than the destination’ — with our journey being the time and effort that it takes to get a robot competition ready in the span of a few weeks and a lot needs to happen in those few weeks, which leads to many interesting stories to share with others.”
“With the deadline being a few weeks our team has a nearly constant time crunch that we need to meet, which means that we need to spend a good portion of our free time with each other to the point that we have all become close friends and have bonded in a way that is indescribable. This team means a lot to me and other members as well, we have become a close-knit group of students, mentors and coaches that are proud to be a part of Bluejacket Robotics’ ‘Robo-family,’ ” Kammerer added.
Team members like Eliyah Niev, Lane Madsen and Ethan Hill all agreed, the team is so much more than the practices and competitions.
For Niev, it was his mom who signed him up for the team five years ago, and since then he’s become a captain and drive coach.
“The best part about Robotics for me are my teammates. It’s great to meet all the new people that share my interests,” Niev said. “Another one of my favorite parts of Robotics are the competitions. We work hard all season, and when we perform at competitions we get to use the skills that we spent all season perfecting.”
Madsen, the team’s primary driver and programmer, joined the team two years ago after hearing about it from friends.
“I joined Robotics when I heard about it from two of my friends. I liked how fun and challenging it sounded, along with it being a great place to learn trade skills,” Madsen said. “The teamwork, creativity and ethical structure of Robotics is what makes it great. Knowing there is a team behind you supporting you all season really makes us perform our best in our positions.”
Ethan Hill, in his fifth year of Robotics serving as one of the team’s captains as well as a member of the pit crew and fabrication department, began on the middle school team, and has spent three years on varsity.
“I was first exposed because a friend of mine told me that the high school team was starting middle school teams, and I joined to see why he enjoyed the program so much. The best part about the program is the excitement,” Hill said. “My department, consisting of eight people, spends about two months building a robot that weighs over 120 pounds. Each of us invests roughly 100 hours into the robot, but the excitement doesn’t ever disappear. We were especially excited this year because the robot was one of the best we’ve ever built, and we exceeded our expectations at competitions.”
Like the other members of the team, after building such an amazing robot, and feeling the excitement of going to Worlds before it slipped away, Hill was thankful for the year, but sad it had to come to such and abrupt end.
“Going to Worlds means seeing some of the most elite teams in the program and getting to compete alongside them. The event itself is massive and a sight to behold. Having that experience within reach just to have it snatched away inevitably leads to more than a little sadness,” Hill said.
For more information, or to follow the team’s journey, follow Bluejacket Robotics on Facebook, or visit www.bluejacketrobotics.wixsite.com/5464.
