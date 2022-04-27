Cambridge-Isanti High School hosted its second “Champions Walk” of the new year on Thursday, April 21.
The walk through the school honored a number of successful teams and programs from the past two months. Among the sports teams honored were the Bluejackets’ state wrestling tournament qualifiers, the adapted bowling team, the school’s qualifiers for the state speech tournament, and the 3-act play cast and crew as well as Robotics Team 5464.
Among the individuals honored were National Merit Scholar Program finalist Chase Imker; National Merit Scholar Program qualifiers Kasey Catton and Nicole Knudson; Triple-A Award recipients Jillian Edblad and Reid Stevens; Athena Award winner Mikayla Aumer; Laci Leverty, Elgin F. Gunderson Scholarship Recipient; Braden Jones, James M. Foley Scholarship Recipient; Jillian Edblad and Evan Goebel, State Thespian Officers; Abigail Bettendorf, State President of the FCCLA; and Micah Wilson, who earned first place in Skills USA Welding.
The walk also honored those involved in the FCCLA Members–Ramen Challenge; the Economics Challenge state qualifiers; the school’s Model United Nations Team; Evan Goebel, who received a Superior rating as a Playwright for Minnesota Thespians, which qualifies him for the International Thespian Festival; bleacher captains Deegan Anderson, Jaxon Jones, Clouie Nelson, and Francie Plemon; and those involved in weight lifting that have reached 5-ton and 10-ton lifting requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.