Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre is excited to present The Wizard of Oz by Frank Baum with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg. The musical is full of the beloved songs, characters and locations from the classic movie.
Shows are this Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. If you miss this weekend, there are also shows next Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m., also at the Hardy Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, $12 for adults, and $5 for Cambridge-Isanti students. Purchase tickets early at showtix4u.com.
Over 50 students have been working to bring the timeless story to life; their hard work shows in every amazing, heart-warming second.
There is something for everyone to enjoy in this show, but this is not a show your kids will want to have missed. Kids will love the entire story from Dorothy’s first interaction with the wicked Miss Gulch, to the first time she meets the Scarecrow; from traveling to Oz, to braving the wicked forest outside the witch’s castle and then finally returning home to Kansas.
CAST LIST
Dorothy Gale: Jenna Kirkeide
The Wicked Witch: Jillian Edblad
Aunt Em: Maria Garcia
Uncle Henry: Andrew Jaques
Glinda: Milly Kroschel
Mayor: Elliot Knudsvig
Barrister: Jacob Lewandowski
Coroner: Logan Bartelt
Crow and Tree Chorus: Bronte Tillges, Leslie Bleess, Sydney Bailey, Ava Lowman
Scarecrow: Noelle Nelson
Tinman: Evan Goebel
Lion: Caiden Gerhardson
Guard: Tyler Gustafson
Oz: Brennan Blake
General: Caleb Terry
Ensemble: Xavier Stevens, Reid Stevens, Lillian Currie, Taylor Smith, Lindsi Lorinser, Nolan Swenson, Isabella Clarkson, Jenna Bjergo, Abigail Bien, Caleb Terry, Elektra Dehn, Katelin Willits, Callie Bremer, Sophie Hawkinson, Cavin Geving, Brennan Blake.
