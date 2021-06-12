We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
It has not been unusual for Cambridge-Isanti High School to have students sign national letters of intent to play sports in college.
No, what made Tuesday, June 1, special was that the Bluejackets were able to host a Signing Day with all of the signees together. That is because for the last year, COVID-19 concerns forced the school to host “virtual” Signing Days with students signing their letters in front of computer screens.
But with the lifting of restrictions in recent weeks, the school was able to have its latest class of signees together to celebrate.
And it was quite a celebration, because C-I had a whopping 11 seniors – Laurna Arends, Larissa Block, Chase Carstensen, Kaylee Clement, Abbie Higley, Cierra Johnshoy, Luke Olson, Ashton Parnell, Derek Pohlkamp, Jasmyn Sibell and Allyson Treichel – come together at the school’s Media Room that morning to sign letters of intent with a variety of different schools.
Here are a few words each of the signees shared about their chosen school and the Signing Day event itself.
Laurna Arends, soccer
School: Dakota County Technical College.
Parents: Joe and Stacie Arends.
Why did you choose Dakota County Technical College? “I liked the school and the programs they have. It was just a plus that I was able to join the soccer team.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “I’m really excited. I didn’t think it was going to be this big, so it was really exciting.”
Larissa Block, track
School: Wisconsin-Stout.
Parents: Brandon Hickman and Molly Block.
Why did you choose Wisconsin-Stout? “It’s not too far away, but it’s not too close, either. When I went to visit, the coaches and the team were welcoming and friendly. It felt like they had a spot there for me.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “It was exciting, but I was a little nervous, too. This year went by really fast, but I’m very excited to see what lies ahead in the future.”
Chase Carstensen, baseball and football
School: University of Northwestern.
Parents: Kristi Carstensen, Chuck & Melissa Carstensen.
Why did you choose the University of Northwestern? “It wasn’t sports – it was the character and the culture that are there. I feel they’re going to build me into a better person, which is more important that building me into a better athlete.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “I’m just excited for whatever is to come at the next level.”
Kaylee Clement, track
School: Northern State University.
Parents: Jason Clement, Nathan Majorowicz and Jessica Carter.
Why did you choose Northern State? “They were one of the first colleges to contact me, and when I went on a visit, I really liked the campus and coaches. Those were the main things that attracted me.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “It was really surreal. It wasn’t as if I didn’t think I could be here, but it still was exciting to reach this point. I was happy for all of my other classmates who were here today as well.”
Abbie Higley, volleyball
School: Minnesota-Morris.
Parents: Dan and Karen Higley.
Why did you choose Minnesota-Morris? “I liked the environment there, and the volleyball program is really good. They have a great exercise science program, and that will be my major. And I like that it’s kind of close to home.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “It was pretty exciting. It’s like I’m standing on solid ground now, knowing that I am going there. And it was a great way to celebrate.”
Cierra Johnshoy, cross country and track
School: Wisconsin-Stout.
Parents: Kyle and Lisa Johnshoy.
Why did you choose Wisconsin-Stout? “I really like the town, because it’s super local. I like the atmosphere and everything in Wisconsin, and the school is really nice.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “I was just happy and proud to reach this point. All along I thought I would play volleyball in college, but right now I’m excited to see what’s in the future.”
Luke Olson, football
School: Central Lakes Community College.
Parents: Lance and Jennifer Olson.
Why did you choose Central Lakes Community College? “I eventually want to work for the DNR, and they have the programs I want to prepare for that. And I’m also excited to continue to play football.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “It was fun and exciting. It was interesting to see where everyone is going. Now I can’t wait to go and play football.”
Ashton Parnell, hockey and cross country
School: Hamline University.
Parents: Clint and Shontel Parnell.
Why did you choose Hamline University? “I like the hockey program there. I was sad when cross country was over, and I thought it would be cool to do two sports. And Hamline was OK with that.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “It was a unique experience, because I know a lot of students don’t get to do this. I wasn’t nervous; I was just excited.”
Derek Pohlkamp, soccer
School: Lake Superior College.
Parents: David and Betty Pohlkamp.
Why did you choose Lake Superior College? “I like Duluth, and that’s where Lake Superior College is, and I like the atmosphere around the college.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “It felt good. It’s been a long journey, so it feels great to sign and know the next step is guaranteed.”
Jasmyn Sibell, golf
School: Bethel University.
Parents: Dan and Melissa Sibell.
Why did you choose Bethel? “I always have liked the school. When I met the team, I fell in love with the team.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “It was kind of an awakening, because the idea that I’m going to play college golf is a little more real. It was great to be surrounded by a bunch of people that I grew up with, and it’s great to see so many of us getting to play sports in college.”
Allyson Treichel, volleyball
School: Clarkson University.
Parents: Tom and Madeline Treichel.
Why did you choose Clarkson? “They are in a beautiful area, and they have a very good volleyball program. My degree will be in environmental engineering, and they have a great program for that.”
What were your feelings on Signing Day? “I was a little nervous about making a speech, but I was really excited to sign and continue to play volleyball.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.