Brandon Westberg stood on the sidelines in Frisco, Texas, watching his teammates on the North Dakota State football team run a few offensive plays early in the NCAA Division I Football Championship game on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The 2019 Cambridge-Isanti graduate liked what he saw.
“We prepped for that game for three weeks,” Westberg said. “We tried to keep everything simple, so we could play fast and strong. Two or three plays into the game we ran a basic inside zone, and our line surged and pushed Montana State’s back 3 or 4 yards.
“We looked at each other on the sideline and said, ‘This is going to be our game.’”
Indeed it was. The Bison ran 53 times for a whopping 378 yards and four touchdowns on the way to mauling the Bobcats 38-10 and winning the school’s ninth FCS Championship in 11 seasons.
“For an offensive lineman, you love scoring – but you love it even more when you’re doing it on the ground,” Westberg said.
While Westberg did not play in the championship game, he played no small role in the Bisons’ march to the title. He saw action in 11 of the team’s 15 contests, including three starts midway through the season and one in the semifinals against James Madison.
“I never want to wish injury on anybody, but I was really grateful for the opportunity [I had to play] before [the championship],” Westberg said. “The starting center was healthy and able to come back. I didn’t get any snaps, but after the game the coaches reminded me that I had played a big role in helping the team to the championship.”
MAKING THE TRANSITION
Westberg was one of the top linemen in Cambridge-Isanti’s proud football history, becoming the first four-year starter since 1965. As a senior, he was named First Team All-Minnesota and was a finalist for the “Mr. Football” award after leading the Bluejackets to a section title after three losing seasons.
But Westberg knew that, when he signed with the Bison, he would face plenty of new challenges.
One was to move from left tackle, which he played in high school, to center.
“I had to learn how to snap the ball, but I also had to learn a whole new role,” Westberg said. “That’s how I spent my freshman year: Getting my footwork down and learning how to communicate IDs and combos.
“The hardest part was, as a tackle or guard, you’re 2 or 3 yards off the ball, so you have a little bit of time. As a center, you’re in the heat of the battle. Most of the time you still have your hand behind you as you snap the ball – and that’s when someone is hitting you at full-speed. Getting the timing was the biggest part of the job.
“And when the defense moves – maybe only one person moves 2 yards – that still can change the entire play. You need to make sure everyone on the line knows what you are doing.”
Westberg said he enjoys that mental challenge.
“You have to be on your toes, really focused more,” he said. “It’s fun to have that mental challenge every play. Every play can be a new quiz, but I think that’s a fun challenge to have.”
After redshirting in 2019, Westberg played in one game during a crazy COVID-19 season in which North Dakota State played the majority of its games in the spring.
“Being in the spring was weird, and having the Fargo Dome not packed was unusual,” Westberg said. “We had a fall game in Central Arkansas in October, and only parents were allowed to attend, and it was really weird. It was like a scrimmage; it didn’t feel like a real game.
“I’m definitely going to remember all of the COVID testing. We debated whether the nose swab or the mouth swab was better. There was Team Nose and Team Mouth – I’ll always be on Team Nose, because I cannot do the mouth swab to save my life.
“That year showed everyone how much football means to them. I know it brought the team closer together.”
TAKING ON NEW CHALLENGES
Westberg played in three of North Dakota State’s first four games this season before getting thrust into the lineup when starting center Jalen Sundell was injured.
“Jalen Sundell is an incredible football player, but he sprained his knee roughly five minutes into the game at North Dakota,” Westberg said. “I got thrown into the situation where, even though we try to stay away from clap cadence, we had to clap to start plays.
“They had a great scheme against our offense, and that crowd was going crazy. It was a lot of fun.”
The Bison managed to grind out a 16-10 win over their rivals, and Westberg was thrust into the starting lineup at center. His first opponent was Northern Iowa and standout defensive lineman Jared Brinkman, the two-time Missouri Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a NFL Draft prospect.
“I’d never seen a player like Jared Brinkman in high school,” Westberg said. “No offense to any high school, but I don’t think Chisago Lakes has a player like Jaren Brinkman.
“Then the next week, Illinois State had a big, powerful nose tackle named Jacob Powell. And Missouri State is a ranked team, so I got thrown into the game during a tough stretch.”
Westberg held his own and North Dakota State won all three contests. Sundell was able to return to the starting lineup after the Missouri State game, but Westberg felt the starting experience was valuable.
“I got some exposure against some really tough individuals, and it gave me an idea of what I need to do in the offseason to get better,” he said. “And getting playoff snaps was really valuable.”
That experience was put to the test when Sundell was hurt in the game prior to North Dakota State’s contest against third-ranked James Madison in the FCS semifinals. Westberg again played a key role in the Bisons offense that churned up 174 yards on the ground and 339 yards of total offense in a 20-14 victory.
“After the game, some of the other guys on the line were telling me how good it was that I got to play during the regular season,” Westberg said. “When I played against JMU, I didn’t have a panic attack. Their front four is really good, so getting to play against really tough opponents during the regular season really helped against JMU.”
WORKING FOR MORE TITLES
Westberg remembered his first year on campus, when North Dakota State claimed the FCS Championship – then went right back to work.
“We won the title the year I redshirted, and the Monday after the title game nobody was talking about that game,” he said. “I was surprised, because we had just won a national title. But over time I’ve realized this is a process-oriented program, so everyone is involved in the process.
“By August we’re going to be going in to fall camp and working on the next title. There’s no sense not starting all that work right now.”
And for Westberg and the Bisons, that work does start immediately.
“We start workouts for next year on Thursday, Jan. 20,” he said. “So we get a week and a half off – and that will be the longest break we get all year.
“We have thought back on our season and said our farewells to our seniors. But at this point we won’t wear the hats and shirts we got for winning the title; we have to move on and start working on the next one.”
NDSU offensive line coach Dan Larson said Westberg’s performance this year is a clear indication that he will have a hand in pushing the Bison toward future titles.
“Brandon always prepared throughout the week like he was a starter,” Larson said. “He took a lot of pride playing the center position, and his teammates never batted an eye when he was in there. He did a great job during our toughest stretch of the conference season and then again in the playoffs leading up to the national championship game.
“We’re super excited and proud of his work and dedication, and we’re excited for his future with NDSU football moving forward.”
There is one problem in the season ahead: This season’s starting center, Jalen Sundell, is only a junior, so he will return next fall.
“He also plays tackle, and there’s a tackle spot opening up,” Westberg said. “I’m hoping to have a great offseason, and Jalen will move to the tackle position that’s open. There’s an opportunity to start and to play – no sense to not start working for that right now.”
No matter how the future plays out, the Cambridge native said he will never forget his time playing high school football with the Bluejackets.
“I remember one time during my junior year, [Cambridge-Isanti football coach Shane] Weibel came up to me and said, ‘I realize now that whenever I yell at you, you play better,’” Westberg said. “So he told me he was going to yell at me for no reason, because I played better to show him up for yelling at me. I just laughed.”
