The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team saw its season come to a close with a 70-62 loss to Park Center in the Class 4A Consolation Semifinal contest played at Concordia St. Paul’s Gangelhoff Center on Thursday, March 12.
Jana Swanson led four Bluejackets in double figures with 18 points, all of them coming in the second half. Mikayla Aumer scored 17 points, Amme Sheforgen had 13 and Jackie Olander added 10 as Cambridge-Isanti finishes the season with a 20-10 record.
Adalia McKenzie scored a game-high 35 points to lead Park Center (25-5).
The Bluejackets held an early 12-6 advantage before the Pirates, who were ranked No. 4 in Class 4A in the final state poll, rolled to 18 straight points to lead 24-12 with a little over five minutes left in the first half.
Park Center led 30-24 at halftime.
In the second half the Bluejackets rallied, using a 13-3 run to cut its deficit to 43-42 with 9:10 to play. Cambridge-Isanti managed to tie the score at 57-57 with 2:49 on the clock.
But Park Center scored the game’s next four points, and the Bluejackets could get no closer than two points the rest of the way.
