The Cambridge-Isanti girls basketball team has picked the right time of year to get on a roll.
The Bluejackets won a pair of Class 4A Section 7 contests last week, setting up an opportunity to earn just the second state tournament appearance in school history.
“It is exciting to see them play at a high level at this time in the season,” C-I coach Jody Ledahl said. “We haven’t had the most consistent season, but these last two games have been phenomenal.”
Entering section play, the consensus was that any one of five teams could win the Section 7 title. That meant the Bluejackets, as the fourth seed, drew the toughest assignment by hosting No. 5 seed Anoka on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
But Cambridge-Isanti blasted out of the blocks, built a 38-18 halftime lead, and never were challenged in a 66-43 victory.
“I thought we took control of the game right from the start and didn’t give Anoka a chance to develop any rhythm,” Ledahl said. “We didn’t give them a chance to gain any confidence.”
The Bluejackets had four players score in double figures in that game, led by 18 points from Mikayla Aumer. Jana Swanson and Amme Sheforgen each had a double-double – Swanson had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Sheforgen finished with 14 and 11 – while Jackie Olander added 14 points.
The solid win was a good confidence booster entering a semifinal game against Andover, the top seed in Section 7.
“The girls talked about how, since Andover got the bye, they didn’t get a chance to get those first-game jitters out of their system,” Ledahl said. “And a lot of the Andover kids were at our game, and they saw us play really well.”
The key to defeating the Huskies was stopping senior Sydney White, who averaged 19 points per game during the regular season.
“Our game plan was built around keeping track of her and limiting her opportunities,” Ledahl said. “She scored her points – she finished with 27 – but we only gave her a couple of freebies. She had to work for what she got; I thought Molly Hennen did a phenomenal job of ‘dogging’ her all game long.
“The first time we played them we used a box-and-one, and we limited her to 12 points, but we ended up losing. So we worked on staying on her and making her work.”
The problem was that, while Brown got off to a slow start, several teammates picked up the slack.
“They were up by 11 points in the first half because a couple of other kids had quick starts,” Ledahl said. “But we ended the first half on a 14-2 run, including a banked-in 3 by Myranda Brooger at the buzzer, and we were only down by one. We went into the locker room feeling good about that.”
In the second half the Bluejackets slowly, methodically, pulled away to claim a 62-55 victory.
“It was about getting stops on defense, and we gradually built a lead,” Ledahl said. “Jana Swanson was huge under the basket at both ends of the court, and Jackie Olander scored our last 10 points by stepping up and knocking free throws down.”
Olander led the way with 23 points, making 15 free throws in the contest, while Mikayla Aumer scored 17 and Swanson finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.
And while White had 27 for Andover, the Huskies did not have any other player score in double figures.
Now standing in the way of Cambridge-Isanti’s first state tournament appearance since 1999 is Forest Lake, which has won the Section 7 title each of the past two seasons. Cambridge-Isanti will face Forest Lake at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at North Branch.
“Jen [Wagner] is a fabulous coach; I have a lot of respect for her and how she runs things,” Ledahl said of the Forest Lake coach. “Style-wise, we’re very similar, so I think that’s a good matchup. When we played them in December we didn’t have Mikayla, and that’s a huge piece to our puzzle.”
The tournament road was much bumpier for other area teams, which saw their seasons end with losses in the opening round of the section tournament.
North Branch suffered a 49-42 loss at Grand Rapids in its Class 3A Section 7 contest despite 17 points by Katherine Carlson and a 12-point, 11-rebound effort from Paige Peaslee.
“The first time we played Grand Rapids this season we did not play very well, so we were excited to get another chance at them,” Vikings coach Alison Trampe said. “We believed if we executed our game plan it would be a very close game.
“Although we were disappointed with the loss, we are still proud of what we’ve accomplished this season. After going 9-41 the last two seasons, we improved to 12-15. Hopefully the girls will put in the time this summer to improve even more and continue to move our program forward in a positive direction.”
Braham, which was seeded sixth in the Class A Section 5 draw, fell to Barnum 74-69 on Thursday, Feb. 27. Hannah Cornelius led the way with 26 points, while Nickole Duvernay scored 12, Arin Zimpel 11 and Ella Kuhnke 10.
“Free-throw shooting hurt us, as we were 14-for-38 from the line, and our youth and inexperience showed up on a few occasions in the second half,” Bombers coach Zach Loy said. “But overall we had a great season, and we are excited to bring everyone back to make a deeper run in the tournament next year.”
And Rush City, the No. 14 seed in the Class 2A Section 6 tournament, lost to Pine City, which was ranked ninth in the state, by a 70-36 margin that same evening.
