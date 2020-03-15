The Cambridge-Isanti School District has announced a two-week closure, beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, following an earlier announcement by Governor Walz to close all public schools in Minnesota.
Superintendent Dr. Nate Rudolph released the following statement on the district's website directed at both families and employees of the district:
Dear Cambridge-Isanti Schools Families and Staff:
The health and well-being of our students and staff is paramount. As promised, we are alerting you to a new development in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Monday, March 16, Cambridge-Isanti Schools will close for students. Staff will begin planning for extended distance learning for students.
ALL staff are asked to report to work on Monday, March 16 for planning and response to this new development. Please watch for an email from your supervisor by the end of the day today for further details.
This morning, March 15, 2020 Governor Walz announced a plan to close all public schools in Minnesota. The reason is to plan for long-term closures and distance learning. The Governor’s order states schools will close through March 27 for long-term planning.
Please check the District website for additional information as the situation evolves, and we will be sending more detailed information later this evening to families and staff.
While schools are closed, the Minnesota Department of Health recommends:
Implement social distancing measures:
Do not attend large gatherings.
Limit the number of people gathering.
Allow 6 feet of personal space.
Consider regular health checks (e.g., temperature and respiratory symptom screening).
Continue frequent hand-washing and personal protection.
Know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and what to do if symptoms appear:
Stay home when you are sick.
Call your health care provider’s office before you go in.
Limit movement in the community.
Limit visitors.
If you traveled over Spring Break, please consider self-isolation and self-monitoring for the next 14 days, if you were in an area significantly impacted by the pandemic; this could include travel on planes, ships or trains where people are in close proximity for long periods.
Further Information
Please refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health, and our Isanti County Public Health department for the latest updates.
We know that the closure will place hardships on many families and staff. Some students may express fear or anxiety. Please reassure children that the closure is a precaution to keep everyone in our community safe and reduce the number of people who might get sick. We appreciate your understanding, patience, and support of children and each other through this challenging time. Let your children know that they are loved and cared for by our entire school community.
Dr. Nate Rudolph
Superintendent
