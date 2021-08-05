All games played at Sandquist Park in Cambridge.
Men’s League
Final Standings: Lost Mule 26-2, Grim Reapers 24-2, Northland Crane Services 22-4, Team Drywall 19-7, GP & Bean 18-8, S&I Drywall 17-9, Leftovers 13-13, Studweisers 12-14, Brads Cab and Scared Hitless 9-17, Skid Marks and CBD Joint 7-19, Young Bucks 5-21, The Sandlot and Brew Crew 4-22.
Women’s Wednesday Night
Standings: Misfits and Beavers 16-4, Jailbirds 15-4, Chaos 11-9, Woodchucks 8-11, Screwballs 3-17, Mavericks 0-20.
Wednesday, Aug. 4 schedule: 6:30 p.m. – Woodchucks vs. Beavers, Field Two; Mavericks vs. Misfits, Field Three; Screwballs vs. Jailbirds, Field Four. 7:40 p.m. – Jailbirds vs. Beavers, Field Two; Chaos vs. Screwballs, Field Three; Misfits vs. Woodchucks, Field Four. 8:50 p.m. – Mavericks vs. Chaos, Field Three.
