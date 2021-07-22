All games played at Sandquist Park
Men’s Thursday Night
Standings: Lost Mule 23-1, Grim Reapers 20-2, Northland Crane Services 19-3, Team Drywall 15-7, GP & Bean 16-8, S&I Drywall 14-8, Leftovers 11-11, Studweisers 9-13, Scared Hitless and Brads Cab 8-14, Skid Marks and CBD Joint 6-16, Young Bucks 5-17, The Sandlot 4-18, Brew Crew 4-20.
July 22 schedule: 6 p.m. – The Sandlot vs. GP & Bean, Field One; S&I Drywall vs. Northland Crane Services, Field Two; Lost Mule vs. CBD Joint, Field Three; Skid Marks vs. Grim Reapers, Field Four. 7 p.m. – Lost Mule vs. The Sandlot, Field One; GP & Bean vs. Brads Cab, Field Two; S&I Drywall vs. Scared Hitless, Field Three; Leftovers vs. Young Buck, Field Four. 8:05 p.m. – Grim Reapers vs. Studweisers, Field Two; Young Bucks vs. Team Drywall, Field Three; CBD Joint vs. Northland Crane Services, Field Four. 9:05 p.m. – Brads Cab vs. Leftovers, Field Two; Studweisers vs. Skid Marks, Field Three; Team Drywall vs. Scared Hitless, Field Four.
Women’s Wednesday Night
Standings: Beavers 14-2, Jailbirds 12-3, Misfits 12-4, Chaos 9-7, Woodchucks 6-9, Screwballs 2-14, Mavericks 0-16.
July 28 schedule: 6:30 p.m. – Misfits vs. Jailbirds, Field Two; Mavericks vs. Screwballs, Field Three; Beavers vs. Chaos, Field Four. 7:40 p.m. – Chaos vs. Misfits, Field Two; Screwballs vs. Woodchucks, Field Three; Beavers vs. Mavericks, Field Four. 8:50 p.m. – Jailbirds vs. Woodchucks, Field Three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.