All games played at Sandquist Park

Men’s Thursday Night

Standings: Lost Mule 23-1, Grim Reapers 20-2, Northland Crane Services 19-3, Team Drywall 15-7, GP & Bean 16-8, S&I Drywall 14-8, Leftovers 11-11, Studweisers 9-13, Scared Hitless and Brads Cab 8-14, Skid Marks and CBD Joint 6-16, Young Bucks 5-17, The Sandlot 4-18, Brew Crew 4-20.

July 22 schedule: 6 p.m. – The Sandlot vs. GP & Bean, Field One; S&I Drywall vs. Northland Crane Services, Field Two; Lost Mule vs. CBD Joint, Field Three; Skid Marks vs. Grim Reapers, Field Four. 7 p.m. – Lost Mule vs. The Sandlot, Field One; GP & Bean vs. Brads Cab, Field Two; S&I Drywall vs. Scared Hitless, Field Three; Leftovers vs. Young Buck, Field Four. 8:05 p.m. – Grim Reapers vs. Studweisers, Field Two; Young Bucks vs. Team Drywall, Field Three; CBD Joint vs. Northland Crane Services, Field Four. 9:05 p.m. – Brads Cab vs. Leftovers, Field Two; Studweisers vs. Skid Marks, Field Three; Team Drywall vs. Scared Hitless, Field Four.

Women’s Wednesday Night

Standings: Beavers 14-2, Jailbirds 12-3, Misfits 12-4, Chaos 9-7, Woodchucks 6-9, Screwballs 2-14, Mavericks 0-16.

July 28 schedule: 6:30 p.m. – Misfits vs. Jailbirds, Field Two; Mavericks vs. Screwballs, Field Three; Beavers vs. Chaos, Field Four. 7:40 p.m. – Chaos vs. Misfits, Field Two; Screwballs vs. Woodchucks, Field Three; Beavers vs. Mavericks, Field Four. 8:50 p.m. – Jailbirds vs. Woodchucks, Field Three.

