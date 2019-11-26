H&R Block held its annual franchisee convention Oct. 27-30 in Orlando, Florida. Approximately 2,400 H&R Block franchisees and associates from across the country attended, including Cambridge owner Joshua Purcell, who along with his family, has proudly served the people of Central Minnesota for the past 44 years.
During the annual convention, Purcell found time to step away from meetings to support small business owners in the area. Alongside his fellow franchisees, Purcell spent one evening of the four-day event offering free tax consultations for small business owners and Wave clients. The small business tax consultation covered underutilized deductions, expense management, quarterly income and self-employment tax payments, and a business structure analysis.
“Our purpose is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere,” Purcell said. “As a small business owner myself, I understand the challenges entrepreneurs face. And as a tax expert, I know how to identify opportunities to save on taxes, keep up with obligations and even make changes that can help grow your business.”
Purcell recognizes the importance of volunteering and regularly donating time, talent, resources and expertise to the community throughout the year. He frequently partners with local organizations in his own backyard to make an impact.
Purcell and his team work with local food pantries each year collecting food and donations in his offices. Most recently, they collected more than 2,300 pounds of food and over $2,000 to help those in need in Central Minnesota.
