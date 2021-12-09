We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
For now, if a business wants to locate on the parcels that formerly housed Perkins before the restaurant closed in September, it will have to be a restaurant.
During the Cambridge City Council meeting Monday, Dec. 6, Community Development Director Marcia Westover explained that Dan Smith of Cornerstone Development is the owner of the three parcels for Perkins and is requesting to amend the planned unit development to remove the restaurant restriction and allow any B-2 Highway Business district use on the Perkins property. During the Nov. 15 council meeting, Smith said he has a prospective buyer for the property that is a national company wishing to put in a car wash, a gas station and a convenience store.
Westover said the three parcels are part of a planned unit development that went into effect in 1999. The development agreement and associated covenants restrict the Perkins parcel to a restaurant only.
Westover explained the city has the sole discretion to adhere to or amend the planned unit development plan. It is a legal document that was created in 1999 and signed by Smith that may only be amended by the approval of council. Because of the uniqueness of the properties involved at the time, the planned unit development agreement was created.
Westover said staff recommendation is to recommend denial of the planned unit development amendment request (rezoning request). She said planned unit developments are typically only amended after substantial development has not occurred within a reasonable time, such as two years. In this case, reasonable time has not passed for the city to determine if an amendment is necessary to the restaurant parcel. In addition, no hardship or proof has been shown to make the determination that no other restaurant would fill the space. Based on recent social media activity, Westover said, the overwhelming consensus from the community is to keep the site a restaurant.
Following discussion, the council approved a motion to deny the planned unit development amendment request, but City Administrator Evan Vogel noted a request to amend the planned unit development could be made again after reasonable time has passed, perhaps one or two years.
Smith said in 1999 he signed a 20-year franchise agreement with Perkins that was extended one year. He explained Perkins closed its doors on Sept. 1 due to a lack of employees and his decision in not wanting to pursue another 10-year franchise agreement with Perkins.
“It’s been a rough year; we ran out of employees is what we did,” Smith said. “We were down to 18 employees at the end; we should have had 45. I think our industry has changed dramatically over those 20 years. It’s into efficiency now; everything is how much food can you get out for the people that you have to hire. That model that worked for 20 years, or close to it, is considered a dinosaur now ... even by Perkins, they used that term.”
Smith said the potential buyers are ready to move forward with construction happening by this summer or fall.
“We have a company, a very good company, that wants to buy that corner and redevelop it completely. It’s never been developed,” Smith said. “The back lot, for 40 years or longer, has never been developed, so this would be a first and that would mean tax money to the state, to the city, to the county. They’re available right now, the offer is right now. In two years, I think they’ll go somewhere else.”
Smith said Cambridge has seen a very large increase in restaurants these past 20 years, but the population hasn’t kept up.
“When we opened that restaurant there were eight restaurants in town, and now there’s 31, but the population has only doubled in that period of time,” Smith said. “So we’ve gone up almost four-fold in places where you can get food, but we’ve only doubled in the population. And where’s the help going to come from?”
Vogel said the city will continue to work with Smith on marketing the property.
“I’m supportive of staff here and the recommendation to deny this. The thing that I keep in mind is that doesn’t necessarily mean Mr. Smith is wrong, either. Denying the motion today doesn’t mean that it can’t be reconsidered at a later date,” Vogel said. “With some staff discussion, there’s been discussion about what is a reasonable amount of time for him to show that somebody else is not interested in this spot. I think denying this today and allowing staff to continue to work with Mr. Smith in trying to get this property out there and see if there are restaurant clients that would be interested. This doesn’t preclude him from coming back in another 12 months, and then subsequently 24 months, for council consideration along the way.”
2022 street improvement project
City Engineer Todd Blank with SEH explained the proposed 2022 street improvements and associated assessments prior to an improvement hearing and assessment hearing held during the meeting.
Blank said the project consists of improving the streets and underground utilities located on East Rum River Drive from 18th Avenue Southwest to Central Avenue Southwest; Deer Run from East Rum River Drive to cul-de-sac; 24th Avenue Southwest from East Rum River Drive to South Main Street; South Holly Street from 24th Avenue Southwest to Central Avenue Southwest; Oak Circle west of East Rum River Drive; South Maple Street from East Rum River Drive to Central Avenue Southwest; South Laurel Street from East Rum River Drive to Central Avenue Southwest; Joy Circle north of Central Avenue Southwest; and Joy Court north of Joy Circle.
Blank explained the trails in Brown Park will be completely replaced as well as the trail that runs from East Rum River Drive to Scidmore Parkway. Blank said the sidewalks on Rum River Drive will stay in place and be fixed as needed. He said additional sidewalk will most likely be added on the north side of 24th Avenue from Main Street to the west entrance of Brown Park.
Blank said a sidewalk on Holly Street was planned, but after discussions with homeowners and public works, and a petition was submitted, a sidewalk will now be installed on Joy Circle, from Brown Park down to Central Avenue, instead of on Holly Street.
Blank explained the total estimated project cost is $5,350,900. The proposed project funding consists of various city funds (approximately 85%) and special assessments (approximately 15%) to the adjacent properties that benefit from the improvements. The city is expected to pay $4,558,900 toward the project with the cost to be assessed against benefited property owners to be $792,000. Of the $4.6 million the city has to pay, $950,000 will come from state aid funds.
According to the preliminary assessment roll, 130 lots will be assessed as part of the project. The majority of the assessments will cost $5,500 per lot. The assessments will be due for payment by Oct. 15, 2022, and if not paid by then, they will be certified to Isanti County to be included with property tax payments starting in 2023.
Following public comment during the improvement hearing and assessment hearing, the council approved resolutions to order improvements and preparation of plans; to adopt the assessments; and to approve the engineering services agreement with SEH for a maximum fee of $307,500. The motion also stated the sidewalk that had been planned for Holly Street will now be installed on Joy Circle.
Blank said plans and specifications should be ready for council approval in March, with bids awarded in April and construction to begin in May.
