Cambridge hopes to receive more COVID-19 relief grants for possible renovation and revitalization of the downtown area.
The Cambridge City Council was informed about the details of the grant by Cambridge City Administrator Evan Vogel during its regular meeting on May 3.
Vogel explained city staff was approached by Jordan Zeller, from the East Central Regional Development Commission, about applying for up to $3 million, requiring a 20% match from the applicant. The grant is from the Federal Economic Development Administration, Vogel added.
“This is fairly preliminary, all in all, but as has become practice, bringing prospective grant opportunities to counsel for kind of a thumbs-up, thumbs-down here on whether you have interest in having staff direct time and resources into an application for a grant,” he said.
If the city does receive the grant money, it can use it for the extension of water to several buildings in the downtown area; purchasing vacant buildings, renovating them, and using them as lease-to-own incubator spaces to encourage the revitalization of downtown Cambridge, Vogel explained.
The council provided a unanimous thumbs-up for Vogel to pursue the grant.
New deputy chief position
The council approved the creation of a deputy police chief position within the Cambridge Police Department and appointed Sgt. Shawn Machin to the second in command position effective June 1.
Cambridge Police Chief Todd Schuster was the one who requested the need for the new position to resolve the new administrative challenges the department is facing, Vogel said.
“It appears that this practice would be consistent with what other departments in the city have done,” Vogel said. “It would also appear that the request provides some pretty significant administrative benefits to the city, to Chief Schuster in the police department and any potential future growth.”
In a memo prepared by Vogel to the council, he stated: “For budgeting purposes, appointing Sgt. Shawn Machin to the deputy police chief position would cost the city $1,880 for 2021. This is the cost difference between his current sergeant’s wage and grade 15, step 7. For 2022 and 2023, it would be a similar increase in annual cost as the deputy police chief would advance through to Step 9. Chief Schuster has promised to find other areas of his budget to reduce to offset the increased personnel cost of the deputy police chief position. This would be a non-union position and would not qualify for overtime as it would be a Fair Labor Standards Act exempt managerial position.”
Council Member Bob Shogren asked Schuster the reason behind why the new position wasn’t being posted for others within the department to have a chance to apply.
“Because of the grade level within the city’s pay schedule that we thought was deserving of this position,” Schuster explained. “Mainly the education requirements that go along with it to get to that paygrade.”
Also one of the minimum requirements that Machin has is supervisory experience for the new position, Schuster added.
